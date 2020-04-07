Just in case you missed anything, or couldn't follow the news today. Here's everything we covered Tuesday, April 7. Click each link to read more.
Cases of COVID-19 in Arizona topped 2,500 as of Tuesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 415 of the state’s confirmed cases.
The Pima County Health Director said he believes creating a map of confirmed COVID-19 cases would be "meaningless" because of the lack of data concerning where people were infected.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved Betty Villegas as the new District 5 Supervisor in a 3-1 vote during this morning's meeting. Villegas will complete the term of the late Richard Elías, who passed away suddenly last month.
In a series of new executive orders, Gov. Doug Ducey announced an order to quarantine any airline passenger arriving in the state from a Coronavirus hot spot. Ducey also increased hospital reporting and allowed businesses to sell more grocery goods.
Instead of an in-person ceremony, the Marana Regional Airport will host a memorial flyover on Saturday to honor the 20th anniversary of the Air Force training crash in 2000 that killed 19 Marines.
Is your child's teacher impressing you with their innovative curriculum amid the stay-at-home order and school closure? Nominate an educator for Tucson Values Teachers' monthly awards.
A coalition of state and nationwide criminal justice reform organizations have called for the Arizona Department of Health Services to perform health inspections in all state prisons, as the risk for the spread of COVID-19 grows each day.
