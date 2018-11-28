The Carlton Village Senior Care Community completed construction on phase two of their campus earlier this year, and are now in the process of occupying the additional space.
Carlton Village, located on West Limberlost Drive in northern Tucson, opened in 2016, but its lush gardens and active community make it seem to have been around for much longer.
“We came across this place that was a very special project, in terms of location and inclusiveness,” said founder Steve Macholtz. “We felt we wanted to continue with it for as long as we can. We’ve always felt there’s room for the highest level of care.”
Phase one of construction at Carlton Village involved constructing four residential buildings around a center courtyard. Phase two included an additional four buildings.
“It was all one plan from the beginning,” said manager Rebecca McFarland, “However, we built it one section at a time.”
There is no more construction planned for Carlton Village, however.
“We really feel that with Carlton Village; we have a special place here,” Macholtz said.
The Carlton Village staff is currently accepting and moving in residents. There is only one building left to fill, and the company estimates it will be open for move-in sometime in January 2019.
According to Macholtz, Carlton Village was designed with both community and privacy in mind; the homes are disconnected from the busy streets outside, facing the central courtyards and walkways. There is even a community garden where residents can grow vegetables.
“It’s a very zen-like atmosphere here,” Macholtz said. “The way my wife designed these courtyards, with the gazebos and all the buildings facing inwards — it’s just epic.”
Part of this expansion allows for the community to have additional room for numerous activities, which Macholtz said is one of the main features separating Carlton Village from other care communities. A major part of memory care is keeping residents active, and Carlton Village staff do so with board games, memory games, simple sports and community activities.
“It makes it easier for everyone to meet each other,” McFarland said, referring to the community being family-centered, only in this case it’s a very large family.
“In some ways, you have to orient this on a person-by-person basis, because everyone is coming from a slightly different location.” Macholtz said. “We keep their minds as sharp as possible, and do it with care. We just keep them involved.”
Macholtz said to work in a senior care community, it takes being a combination of Mother Teresa and the Energizer Bunny.
“You wouldn’t believe all the things that go into just making sure someone gets their right medicine.” Macholtz said. “But it’s very gratifying, and the response has been tremendous… We’re really proud of what’s going on out here.”
