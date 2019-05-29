In a couple of weeks, I’ll be able to say I’ve worked for Tucson Local Media for four years: covering news, photographing various events and getting to know the communities of Oro Valley and Marana. And while I’ve enjoyed every moment of the ride so far, I can scarcely think of a time that’s as exciting as graduation season.
Tears are shed, hugs are shared and plenty of memories are made in the course of a few short days. Thousands of teens across Tucson accepted their diplomas, partied it up at Project Graduation (if they’re smart) and went home happy and tired.
As someone who has now photographed the last four rounds of high school graduations on the northside, I can say with confidence there’s something special about watching young people walk across football fields to ceremoniously end their formative years and launch into what the rest of the world knows simply as “life.”
While congratulations are due to each and every person who earned their diplomas last week, there were also thousands of young minds celebrating different academic accomplishments worth mentioning. Both kindergarten and eighth grade students also received pieces of paper last week memorializing their hard work, albeit with less significance, though they deserve a bit of the spotlight for all they accomplished.
And of those countless smiling faces that trotted across school gymnasiums, there is one young man I would like to take a few lines to celebrate: my little brother, Greg.
Born a single day before I started eighth grade, I can remember the first time I held him in my arms, and I was terrified. How could a person ever be this small? Why is his head so soft? How can I be sure he’s breathing? To this day, these are thoughts with which I still contend when holding newborns.
I never changed a diaper, but instead put in many hours babysitting, watching kids’ shows and playing with blocks, and have many fond memories of those early years with Greg.
Though the early years are the cutest, it wasn’t until my little brother started to become a young man that our relationship truly blossomed, and a friendship was formed. The children’s programming became the same shows I watched as a teenager, an interest in music was created and a love for video games was found. We’ve become quite the nerdy duo, more than happy to spend a night at The Gaslight, watch a basketball game or face off on the Playstation.
Just as I watched him walk off to his first day of second grade at a new school, scared of the unknown, I was able to watch him walk across the stage at Legacy last week, proud of what he accomplished. Overcoming the fear of being the new kid in school, improving grades and become an amazing guitar player—he’s got a lot to be proud of at 13 years old.
While there’s plenty to clap about, there’s even more on the horizon, as my little brother is now off to the greatest adventure thus far in his young life: Mountain View High School.
Everyone remembers those four years differently. Some call it the best four years of their lives, while others know the experience is the first inklings of adulthood, the first chance to figure out who you really are before setting sail for the rest of your life.
It will be a challenge for each and every now-high school freshman, though the journey is well worth any trips and falls along the way, and I’m excited to see how Greg handles the twists and turns of the teenage years.
And, of course, I’ll be there, ready to catch all of the best moments on my camera—assembling the world’s most embarrassing future wedding gift.
