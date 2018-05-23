Your guide to surviving Tucson’s season of sizzle
Tucson Weekly staff members Jim Nintzel, Logan Burtch-Buus, Danyelle Khmara, Christopher Boan and Jeff Gardner along with freelance reporter Emily Dieckman contributed to this guide.
Ah, summer: That time of year when we scurry for air-conditioned homes, offices and movie theaters. We dream of cool swimming pools. And we watch as someone from the TV news biz fries an egg on a sidewalk.
In short: It’s hot out there.
So we’ve put together the Summer 101 to help you survive Tucson’s season of sizzle. What’s the 101 mean? Well, there are 101 days between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend. There are 101 events we’ve included in our compendium of how to have fun and keep cool this summer. And the temps will soar above 101 degrees on a regular basis.
So without further ado, our Summer 101 guide to summer in Tucson….
Concerts
1. Calexico Comes Home. Tucson’s prodigal band returns to the vaunted Rialto Theatre (318. E. Congress St.) on May 31, bringing their eclectic brand of desert rock to the city where they launched two decades ago. The band, which is touring in support of their ninth studio album, The Thread That Keeps Us, is playing the Downtown venue for the first time since 2015. Tickets for the homecoming concert are $25 in advance, $36 at the door.
2. Michael Franti and Spearhead. Bay Area legend Michael Franti brings his blend of good vibes and up-tempo energy to Tucson on June 8, playing the Rialto Theatre (318 E. Congress St.) with a full backing band. The 51-year-old Oakland native has honed his brand of music that blends reggae, jazz, funk, folk and rock over a three-decade career. Franti and his band are touring in support of their 2016 album SoulRocker, which peaked at 38 in the U.S. pop charts, and fifth overall in the U.S. rock charts. Tickets for Franti’s Stay Human Tour stop on June 8 are $39.50 in advance, or $50.50 on event day. Each ticket purchase comes with a copy of Franti’s newest record, with $1 contributed to the charity Do It For The Love, which brings children with life-threatening illnesses to concerts.
3. Sur Block. Tucson’s Sur Block brings an eclectic series of musical genres to 191 Toole on Wednesday, May 30 at Downtown’s 191 Toole (191 E. Toole Ave.). The band, hailing from the Yaqui village of Old Pascua on the city’s western fray, brings a tour de force of indie pop, electric-infused ballads and melodic harmonies to the cozy venue. Fellow local acts Citrus Clouds and Cool Funeral open for the band. Tickets are $10.
4. Surf-a-palooza. Two of Arizona’s best surf rock acts ride a wave into Hotel Congress (311 E. Congress St.) on Saturday, June 30: Shrimp Chaperone and the Surfbroads. Except a lot of twangy electric guitar jams. Doors at 7 p.m. Free until 10 p.m. and $3 thereafter.
5. Pitbull. Miami’s Pitbull comes to the AVA Amphitheater at Tucson’s Casino Del Sol (5655 W. Valencia Road) on Sunday, July 8, bringing his blend of Latino music to the Sonoran Desert. Pitbull, or Armando Christian Perez, has sold more than 70 million singles and 6 million records worldwide, playing shows in North and South America, Europe and Asia over the years. Tickets for Pitbull’s July outdoor extravaganza range from $60 lawn seats to $150 VIP options.
6. The Psychedelic Furs. English heavyweights The Psychedelic Furs bring their post-punk “First Wave” act to the Rialto Theatre (318 E. Congress St.) on Tuesday, July 17. The Furs, spearheaded by vocalist Richard Butler and his brother, Tim, were smash hits during the 1980s, with songs like “Pretty in Pink,” “Heavy” and “The Ghost in You.” Tickets run from $30 in advance to $33 on event day.
7. Beach House. Baltimore sensations Beach House bring their brand of dream pop music to the Rialto (318 E. Congress St.) on Thursday, Aug. 2. The two-person band of singer Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally smashed onto the scene with 2006’s debut album Beach House, followed by 2008’s Devotion. The duo formed in the Charm City 14 years ago, when the French-born Legrand and Baltimore native Scally crossed paths in the city. Tickets are $30 in advance, or $45 for a spot in the reserved balcony seating inside the theatre.
8. Rockin’ Blues Festival. Fans of mind-altering blues music should swing by downtown’s 191 Toole on Saturday, June 9, for a quintet of local blues acts, headlined by Street Blues Family. The festival, which costs $5 in advance and $8 on event day, brings together local acts like Lucifer the Cat, Mofly, Bob Russell and Black Cat Bones in what should be a memorable day of rock music.
9. The Yardbirds. Fans of rock institution The Yardbirds, which paved the way for future rock-and-roll heavyweights like Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck, will be thrilled to hear that the latest iteration of the act is coming to the Rialto Theatre (318 E. Congress St.) on Saturday, June 9. The band, led by Jim McCarty and Chris Dreja, will play their blend of British R&B, psychedelic rock and heavy metal to downtown Tucson, bringing a taste of the 1960s to the heart of the Sonoran Desert. Tickets for the show range from $28-$52.50, and can be purchased at the Rialto box office, or by phone, at 740-1000.
10. Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters. Grizzled actor and songwriter Billy Bob Thornton brings his brand of bluesy rock to downtown’s Fox Theatre (17 W. Congress St.) on Tuesday, July 17. The band, touring in support of their latest album Speck is inspired by the work of perennial powers like The Beatles, The Byrds and Big Star, engineered by producer Geoff Emerick, who worked with all three during his career. Tickets for the July concert run from $22 for rear orchestra to $59 premium seats that’ll get you close enough to read the tattoos that cover Thornton’s body.
11. Shakey Graves. The twangy grit of Austin-native Shakey Graves will make you want to walk by the train tracks with a bottle of whiskey under a full moon or fall in love with a train-hoppin’ stranger. And you can do all that without the hangover and heartache—in your head while groovin’ out to the live band. With Lauren Ruth Ward, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. June 20. The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. $26-$29.
12. Jenny And The Mexicats. After hearing Jenny and the Mexicats’ irresistible mix of cumbia and flamenco, rockabilly and folk, Spanish and English, horns and cajon, you may want to google them. When you do, give yourself some time to take in the images of this adorable, joyous, impossibly-rad band whose members so obviously adore playing music together. Catch Jenny and the Mexicats, originally from Spain and England, as they bring their high-energy joy to the Southwest. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, July 20. 191 Toole. $12-$15, 21+.
13. Club Congress Saturdaze Dance Party. So now that it’s summer, it’s too hot to dance outside during the day, but just right to dance the night away under the stars. All you hardcore desert rats who don’t let the heat grind ya down will love gettin’ down on every summer Saturday night on the Congress patio. Cut-offs, rompers and tube tops will go just fine with the warm summer nights—in fact, consider them an unenforced dress code for the nights spent enjoying throwback hits spun by resident DJs Bob Really and Sid the Kid. Plus, there’ll be drink specials! 10 p.m. every Saturday. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $3, 21+.
14. Kathleen Madigan is a regular on any music streaming service’s comedy mashups. With influences like Ron White and Lewis Black, Madigan’s tell-it-like-it-is comedy will make you laugh knowingly and nod ferociously. This fabulous female has made a name for herself appearing on every big late-night show. And oddly enough, she started out in print journalism—which is maybe where she got her sense of humor. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, June 14. The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. $26-$42.
15. Calling All Robots. What do you get when you combine circus and robot? Um, awesome! (And maybe a little scary, but that’s OK.) In a fundraiser for the Burning Man 2018 project Ei-Robot, catch circus performances from the Circus Sanctuary crew, danglin’ from the ceiling beams and slangin’ balls of fire. And maybe you’ll even get inspired to sign up for a circus class at the hottest new circus spot in Tucson. And afterward, enjoy local DJs and a dance floor. 9 p.m. Saturday, June 2. Circus Sanctuary, 3113 E. Columbia St. $5-$10 sliding scale at the door.
16. DJ Battle Burlesque. The vivacious vixens of the Tucson Libertine League are celebrating their one-year anniversary with burlesque acts as hot as Tucson in July. Under the leadership of former Black Cherry Burlesque virtuoso Lola Torch, TLL is creating shows that celebrate the raw beauty and vulnerable strength in us all. Music mashups by DJs Herm and B-Rad. Doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. Saturday, June 16. 191 Toole. $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
17. Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience. The tribute band Who’s Bad has been singing, dancing and moonwalking the stylings of Michael Jackson since before the King of Pop departed for the other side. This group puts on a show that’s a jaunt back to better times, when goodness defeated zombies and real men blamed the mirror for their problems. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, June 22. The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. $18-$20.
18. Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. If it’s been a long time since you rock and rolled, you can relive your youth (or the youth you wish you had) with this Led Zeppelin tribute band. These guys don’t just sound like Page, Plant, Bonham and Jones, they look like them—and move like them! Yes, I will take some fries with that Robert Plant shake, thank you. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. $15-$18.
19. HOCO Fest. If you survive the Tucson summer and make it all the way to the end of August, you’ll be rewarded with marginally lower temperatures! You’ll also have made it to the much-more-enticing HOCO Fest, which will feature an eclectic line up of musical performers, from Orkesta Mendoza to Andrew WK as well as an array of events such as a comedy showcase, lectures, yoga, a vintage clothing fair, experimental after parties, and much more. Aug. 29-Sept. 2.
Movies
20. Cinema La Placita. There’s nothing better than catching a favorite film under a night sky full of stars and wonder—except getting free popcorn to go with it. That’s exactly what Tucsonans can do this summer, with a series of films sponsored by the Tucson Museum of Art playing through the summer at Downtown’s Plaza of the Pioneers (140 N. Main Ave.). The movies start at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday. Admission is $3.
21. Cox Movies in the Park at Reid Park. Treat the kids to a free outdoor movie at Reid Park’s Demeester Outdoor Performance Center on select Friday nights. The schedule includes Paddington 2 on June 8, Jumanji on June 22, Wonder Woman on July 6, Star Wars: The Last Jedi on July 20. Bring your own seats or a blanket. Brown-bag your own picnic or graze from food trucks. The fun and games start at 6 p.m. and movies start at dusk.
22. Cactus Drive In. While we no longer have a full-time drive-in theater in Tucson, we do have the Cactus Drive-In Theatre Foundation, which is trying to find a new permanent home. In the meantime, the organization is hosting a few drive-in movies a month in the parking lot of the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, including Jurassic Park on May 27. $15 a car. 4100 S. Palo Verde Road.
23. The Loft Scream-o-Rama. The Loft Cinema is going to spook you to death (not literally, probably) with 12 straight hours of cheesy horror goodness. Movies include Scream, Nightmare on Elm Street, and Slumber Party Massacre, plus a whole bunch of horror shorts and other activities to keep you up all night—and for many a sleepless night through the summer. The screening starts at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, and continues through 7 a.m. Saturday, June 3. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. loftcinema.org.
24. The Loft Sci-Fi Slumber Party. The Loft follows up the Scream-o-Rama with the 12 straight hours of cheesy sci-fi goodness. You think you can fall asleep at 4 a.m. while Arnold Schwarzenegger is using a bad guy as a human shield? Right after you saw a bunch of teens with rad accents save the world from killer alien dogs? And a bodacious redhead saving the world by connecting her body to a ray of light? And a mullet-rockin’ street fighter saving the world by wearing glasses that see through capitalist agendas? You can sure try. We didn’t have much luck. Enjoy your back-to-back sci-fi faves with a bunch of other nerds until the sun rises. And feel free to wear your pajamas or favorite sci-fi T-shirt. Screening starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 30 and finishes at 7 a.m. Sunday, July 1. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. loftcinema.org.
25. Make a short film for First Friday Shorts. The Loft’s monthly series, First Friday Shorts, allows any Tucsonan to bring in the fruits of their filmmaking labors for a screening. If you find yourself with a little too much time this summer, why not try your hand at making one? Who knows? You might make a little money and become a local celebrity. Or you might have your opus gonged to a premature end by an audience of blind fools who can barely begin to understand your genius. But they’ll pay. They’ll all pay! Details at loftcinema.org.
26. Watch every Marvel movie in anticipation of Ant Man 2. Yeah, Avengers: Infinity War already came out. But this summer’s superhero blockbuster is a sequel to one of the funniest in the Marvel franchise. Getting totally caught up by watching every Marvel movie released thus far would take you over day and a half. That’ll get you out of the sun!
Food & Drink
27. Kingfisher Summer Road Trip. Just because you can’t travel from one end of the United States to the other doesn’t mean you can’t eat like you’re on a cross-country summer roadtrip. Kingfisher takes you Back East, Down South and to the Pacific Northwest, among other destinations, with a regional menu that changes every couple of week. Jambalaya? Yes, please. And a special bonus: If you’re a repeat customer, a dinner is eventually on them. 2564 E. Grant Road.
28. World Margarita Championships. Let’s get ready to get stummmmble! Is there a better summer drink than a margarita? They’re fruity, sweet and full of ice (and alcohol). And you’re lucky enough to live in a city that has an annual Margarita Championship! Plus, there are endless food samples as well. 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10. El Conquistador, A Hilton Resort, 10000 N. Oracle Road. saaca.org/worldmargarita.html
29. El Charro’s Cinco de Summer. A summer deal doesn’t get much better than $5 for a plate at El Charro. The Cinco de Summer menu features tamales, tostadas and a twist on the classic Sonoran Dog. Plus, kids eat free Monday through Wednesday with the purchase of regularly priced adult meal. Available at all El Charro locations. And look for summer specials at the other Flores family joints, Sir Veza’s and downtown’s Charro Steak.
30. Maynards Wine Tastings. Who doesn’t enjoy sipping on a bold glass of red or white wine with the romantic rumble of freight trains in the background? Over at downtown staple Maynards Market, they’re hosting a summer wine tasting series on the back patio. The tastings, which cost $12 each, feature a different variety of wines from 6-8 p.m. on Fridays, starting with rosé on May 25, and ending with Arizona’s finest wines on Sept. 21. A yearlong membership costs $275, though a $75 three-month package is available as well. 400 N. Toole Ave.
31. Play bar trivia. One of the perks of going to a bar in Tucson during the blazing summer months, besides the bountiful air conditioning, is the possibility of scoring free booze and merch on trivia nights. The bar staple has spread through the city like a wildfire, with events at various establishments through the week. Make sure to bone up on your encyclopedic knowledge of normally useless information, such as the capital of Burkina Faso (Ouagadougou) and the name of Taylor Swift’s third album (Speak Now), so you can indulge in a beer or spirit that suits your fancy for free (if you’re into that sort of thing).
32. Full Moon Beer Meditation. Picture this: You’re sitting at the edge of an illuminated pool, meditating beneath the full moon, and your heightened senses are being used to intricately taste every flavor, and all of the love, inside a Crooked Tooth beer. Sound too awesome to be true? Think again. JW Marriott Starr Pass, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd. On full moon nights.
33. Cafe Passe. Unquestionably one of the best corners of Fourth Avenue, Café/Bar Passe have a beautiful shaded backyard for you to relax, read the paper and shoot the breeze with friends. Combined with their awesome drinks and iced teas (they come with one free refill!), you’ll feel like you’re chilling out in the French Riviera. 415 N. Fourth Ave.
Get Sweaty
34. Meet Me at Maynards. Looking for a fun way to burn off those empanadas you indulged in downtown? Every Monday evening, folks gather for Meet Me at Maynards, a 5K run/walk and city-wide block party, with beer gardens, food trucks and live music. There are various prizes and raffles each week. 400 N. Toole Ave.
35. Hike Tanque Verde Falls. Hiking in the summer might seem brutal, but the shaded gullies and lush hills of Tanque Verde Falls provide for a cool hiking experience. You’ll run across natural pools, as well as plenty of wildlife. Plus, if you get too hot, it’s also clothing optional! Trailhead is at 14911-14999 Redington Road.
36. Mount Lemmon. Summer is a long ordeal for those of us in the scorched earth that is Arizona. Luckily for us, Mother Nature was kind enough to give us a local sky island to offer relief from triple digits—and it’s less than an hour away. There’s plenty to do up there, from hiking to camping to fishing to stargazing to a hamburger at the Sawmill Run Café. A little altitude can sure help your attitude come August.
37. Marshall Gulch Trail. One of our favorite hikes on Mount Lemmon is the Marshall Gulch Trail, a 4.4-mile loop that is dog-friendly, with 866 feet in elevation gain. The moderately difficult trail allows hikers to take in a panoramic view of the valley below, gazing southward toward the sunny pastures of Southern Pima and Santa Cruz counties clear to the border, depending on your vision. The trail is free to use, some 26 miles up the Catalina Highway from the sizzling valley below.
38. Madera Canyon. Just a quick drive through the scrublands south of Tucson, Madera Canyon offers beautiful hikes through a pine forest and trails that give commanding views of the local areas. If you’ve been up to Mount Lemmon one too many times but still have a sense of adventure, this is the place for you.
39. Rooftop Yoga @ The Playground. Yoga Oasis is teaming up with the Playground Bar & Lounge to give you an exceptionally relaxing and zen evening. The events happen every Tuesday night from 7 to 8 p.m. They provide the path to zen, but it’s BYOM! (That’s bring your own mat.) yogaoasis.com.
40. Kinetic Arts Tucson: Pole Dance and Acrobatics. Thinking about learning to pole dance or boning up on your acrobatic skills? Catch some performances that’ll show you where you could be in no time if you join Kinetic Arts Tucson. Enjoy food, drinks, art and summer solstice magic at the grand opening of the pole dance, acrobatics and lyra studio nestled between Borderlands Brewery and Solar Culture. With almost two decades of pole dancing from Florida’s golden shores to hot-as-lava Hawaii under her belt, Tucson’s own Brenna Magdalene Mirae and her crew of acrobatic wonders will be sharing their skills with the people of all ages and skill levels who are ready to spin, shimmy and work on those splits. Doors at 7 p.m., performances at 8 p.m. Friday, June 22. Kinetic Arts Tucson, 17 E. Toole Ave. $5 dollar classes opening weekend, regular classes $5-$25 (sliding-scale donation).
41. Go For a Walk After a Monsoon. Monsoons are a force of nature that bring both storm warnings and cool, wet air to our Tucson summers. It goes without saying that you have to be careful of rising stormwaters, but going for a walk afer a monsoon is pure delight, especially if you can stroll along The Loop and watch the rivers run. And if you find a nearby gutter, you can sail a homemade boat right down your own street. Just don’t clown around if it slides into the gutter.
Get Wet
42. Marana park splash pads. Marana’s Parks and Rec crew has been busy over the past few years installing splash pads around the town. These miniaturized water parks feature geysers, water cannons and other aquamusements. This is a great place for kids to romp around and way less stressful than watching your toddler bob around in a pool. And the town is still working on more! Tucsonans might just want to head north and see how good they have it in the ’burbs these days. 12280 N. Heritage Park Drive.
43. Flotation Tanks. Why simply escape the heat of a Tucson summer? Why not try to escape your body entirely? Flotation tanks offer extreme relaxation and meditative environments for you to take zen to the next level. The tanks are filled with room-temperature water, so you can’t even feel that you’re floating. Far out! Try out Levity Flotation & Wellness Center (2272 E. Speedway Blvd.) or Cloud Nine Flotation (2118 S. Avenida Planeta).
44. Swimming Holes. What better way to spend a summer day than waking up early, packing a picnic and heading out to an oasis right in our very own desert? East, out Tanque Verde Road, you can find the pools of Redington Pass, which fill up in monsoon season. It’s a short hike down to streams that are often gentle enough for toddlers to play in, and some jumping spots high and deep enough for the older kids (depending on how much rain we’ve gotten). Or, head out to Romero Canyon trail in Catalina State Park. It’s a 2.5 mile hike to some great swimming pools that have serious water falls after a good rain. Just remember your sunscreen.
45. Wet ‘n’ Wild Waterpark. It’s not all bad in Phoenix, especially when there’s a water park involved. And in the wake of our own Breakers closing, we don’t exactly have a ton of options in The Old Pueblo. That’s where Wet ‘n’ Wild Phoenix comes in. Situated on roughly 35 acres, this spot is one of the largest in the state—and it’s filled with plenty to do. Start at the wave pool, hit all the slides, eat plenty of food and you’ll forget it was 110 degrees in the first place. 4243 W Pinnacle Peak Road, Glendale. wetnwildphoenix.com.
Museums & Galleries
46. Tucson Museum of Art. TMA has a great summer ahead with the exhibit of late 20th-century Mayo textiles continues through June 24 and a tribute to Tucson Painter James Davis and the Arizona biennial both open in July. If you’re looking for a bargain, there’s free entry on the first Thursday and the second Sunday of each month, with musical and dance performances by the likes of Mariachi Sonido de Mexico and Ballet Folklórico Tapatío along with food, drink and art-making fun to keep the kids busy with their next masterpiece. 140 N. Main Ave.
47. Etherton Gallery. Downtown’s Etherton Gallery will be celebrating the summer with From the Archive: Masters of 20th Century American Photography, an exhibition that features the likes of Ansel Adams, Diane Arbus, Margaret Bourke-White, Harry Callahan, Robert Frank, Frank Gohlke, Kenneth Josephson, Annie Liebovitz, Danny Lyon, W. Eugene Smith, Alex Web and Joel Peter Witkin. You won’t want to miss the opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 9—the gang at Etherton throws the best parties. The show continues through Aug. 31. 135 S. Sixth Ave.
48. Small Things Considered. Let’s get small at Davis Dominguez Gallery! The downtown gallery, run by Candice Davis and Mike Dominguez, will feature its annual show of sculptures that are 18 inches or smaller and paintings that are 12 inches or smaller, in appreciation of the smaller things in life. You know what they say: Size doesn’t matter. The opening reception, which runs from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, is free to attend. 154 E. Sixth St. davisdominguez.com.
49. Waste Not Want Not. Whoever said that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure would definitely get a kick out of WomanKraft Art Center’s upcoming Waste Not Want Not. The exhibit, which opens on June 2 and continues through July 28, features artwork made from predominantly recycled plastics. If you’re interested in submitting work, contact the gallery at 629-9976 (ext. 3) for appointments. 388 S. Stone Ave.
50. Storytime in the Creative Space. Do you enjoy writing up a crafty tale or painting to your heart’s content? If so, then you’re in luck, as the Tucson Museum of Art is bringing back its Storytime in the Creative Space series at 10:30 a.m. each Thursday, from May 17 to Aug. 30. The events allow you to paint whatever comes to you while also giving you a chance to write a story that you get to take home with you afterwards. 140 N. Main Ave.
51. The Artful Space. Whether you want to enjoy a memorable meal, experience an art gallery or listen in on an open mic, you can do it all at The Artful Space—and while taking in take in a commanding view of the Catalinas. It’s part cafe, part design studio, all chic and totally Tucson. 12985 N. Oracle Road. Theartfulspace.com.
52. DeGrazia Gallery. To really embrace the summer, why not head up to the dusty and gorgeous DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun and get some real local culture? Walk through old pueblos and gardens while enjoying the surreal and fantastic art of one of Tucson’s greatest. You’ll feel so inspired by the art that you won’t mind darting from one shady spot to the next. 6300 N. Swan Road. degrazia.org
53. Tucson Botanical Gardens. You can get your nature fix despite the summer heat at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Take an outdoor Tai Chi class or a mindful morning yoga, check out a watercolor class to learn to paint colorful desert plants or find the inspiration to finally build that home spa. Learn all about the offerings at tucsonbotanical.org.
54. The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures. We don’t really have an interest in going back in time to an era when we didn’t have air conditioning, but we do enjoy our visits to the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures. Summer camps in June will teach kids of various ages how to build fairy castles and woodland trees houses, among other projects. 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. More info at theminitimemachine.org.
55. Tohono Chul Park. Considered one of the nation’s greatest botanical gardens, Tohono Chul offers a slice of true Sonoran Desert beauty just a stone’s throw from the busy intersection of Oracle and Ina roads. Enjoy nature trails, a meal at the café, a gallery, yoga sessions or shopping for plants, jewelry or Southwestern knickknacks. 7366 Paseo del Norte. tohonochulpark.org.
56. Pima Air & Space Museum. Check out vintage airplanes and more at the Pima Air & Space Museum, where you’ll also find programs for the kids on Saturday mornings. 6000 E. Valencia Road. More info: pimaair.org.
Kids & Family
57. Tucson Children’s Museum. Looking for a way to keep the kids busy but still stimulate those little minds? This summer, the kids will build robots, get the lowdown on outer space and get their hands dirty learning about the arts at various summer camp offerings at the downtown branch. And admission is free at an afterhours party on second Saturday of each month, with different arts groups strutting their stuff from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Up in Oro Valley, the regular summer activities include Wee Play, Family Brain Boost and a special MyTime inclusion hour for familes with special needs. 200 S. Sixth Ave. (Tucson) and 11015 N. Oracle Road (Oro Valley). childrensmuseumtucson.org.
58. Nights at the Zoo. It’s way too hot to visit the zoo on a summer afternoon, but you can kick off your weekend there in the evening hours with Summer Safari Friday Nights. Each week features special activities with zookeepers, live music, animal encounters and other fun for the kids. Explore the zoo in a different light (get it?) and get to know your favorite animals when the sun don’t shine. 3400 Zoo Court. reidparkzoo.org.
59. Gaslight Theatre. Tucson’s home for slapstick melodrama and good pizza is featuring one of its most popular, classic productions this summer, Gnatman. Wearing tights, battling arch-enemies and saving the day is the general idea—but The Gaslight crew is quite proficient at injecting an overwhelming dose of silliness into just about everything. Reservations required. 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. thegaslighttheatre.com.
60. Gaslight Music Hall. The little brother/sister to the 40-year monolith that is The Gaslight Theatre, the music hall has quickly found a life all its own in Oro Valley with a unique offering of music-centric performances, an opry and even some community theater performances. Summer attractions include blues performances, car shows and plenty more. 13005 N. Oracle Road. gaslightmusichall.com
61. Presidio Museum. The Presidio Museum is bringing back its camp for children ages 6-12 centered on the history of Tucson. The camp, which runs from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on June 4-8, June 11-15 and June 18-22, seeks to teach the next generation of locals about the area’s rich history. Attendees can help build adobe bricks and other frontier building blocks while learning calligraphy, gardening and how to grind corn by hand. After this camp, these 6-12 year-olds are going to be ready to survive after the robot wars ravage the Southwest. 196 N. Court Ave. TucsonPresidio.com.
62. Camp Kind at Ben’s Bells. We’ve all seen those green flower bumper stickers around town bearing the famous phrase “Be kind.” Now you and your children can get a hands-on guide to the ins and outs of kindness at a weeklong camp that instills the tenets of being kind to children in grades K-5. Registration for the camps, which are June 4-8, June 11-15, June 18-22 and June 25-29 are available online at bensbells.org/camp-kind. 40 W. Broadway Blvd.
63. Pump It Up. Pump It Up is fun when you’re 6 years old, when you’re 25 years old (as our staffers can confirm) and even when you’re clear into your…more dignified years. Just don’t over-bounce! The top dog of kids’ birthday parties comes with a variety of bounce houses, slides, games and other activities, with space for parties. 3248 N. Freeway Industrial Loop, suite 108. pumpitupparty.com.
64. Tucson Circus Arts Summer Camp. Ever want to run away and join the circus? Here’s your chance. The Tucson Circus Camp is back to teach anyone age 7 and up the fine arts of drumming, dancing, flying, balancing, tumbling and spinning—the main acts of circus performers everywhere. Sign up for one-, two-, three- or four-week-long camps, with each week costing $250 to attend. More info at tucsoncircusarts.com.
65. Pima County Library: Teen 365. It can be hard to find ways to keep teens from being 24/7 screen zombies when it’s too hot to go outside (partly because it’s so tempting to do the same thing yourself). The Pima County Library has an answer: classes so fun and educational it’s hard to believe they’re free. At libraries all over the county, teens and preteens can create art, learn to code, gain leadership skills, create a podcast or get busy with any number of engaging activities. The library even provides snacks! Times and locations vary. To find out more, visit library.pima.gov. If you can’t find the details, your kid can.
66. Tucson JCC. Any member of the Tucson Jewish Community Center knows just how much the 110,000-square-foot facility has to offer. If you need a place to keep the kids busy, there are all kinds of summer camps for kids ranging from kindergarten through high school. 3800 E. River Road. tucsonjcc.org.
67. Loft Jr. One of the worst parts of having kids is sitting through some of those horrible kids shows: Barbie, Barney, you get the idea. But one of the best things is having a perfect excuse to see all the awesome kid movies! And what better way to do it than at your local, beloved independent theater, with free admission, art activities and popcorn to boot? Kick off with a free outdoor screening at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 20 at Himmel Park. More movies—including, we hope, a whole bunch of classic Looney Toons—will follow each morning at 10 a.m. from Saturday, July 21 through Sunday, July 29. Loft Cinema. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. More details: loftcinema.org/event/loft-kids-fest.
68. Trail Dust Town. One of Tucson’s most family-friendly attractions has been entertaining the masses for more than a half century with its Wild West stunt shows, merry-go-round rides and train tours. Visit an Old West museum, get spooked at a haunted house and catch a magic act. Polish off the night with a steak at Pinnacle Peak. 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. traildusttown.com.
Sports
69. Tucson Saguaros. Tucson’s franchise in the Pecos League return for a third season of baseball this summer, with the Tucson Saguaros looking to pick up where they left off last summer. The team, which launched in 2016, had the best regular season record in the league last summer, going 46-11, before getting knocked out in the Pacific Division series by the High Desert Yardbirds. The semipro team kicks off its season on May 24, with a regular season that runs through July 26. For more information on the team, go to their website at saguarosbaseball.com.
70. Catch a summer league game. Each summer, a cast of basketball lifers meet at The Gregory School’s gymnasium (3231 N. Craycroft Road) to play a series of basketball games, providing free entertainment to the Old Pueblo. This year’s league consists of six teams, sponsored by Ace Hardware, Truly Nolen, Sol Casinos, ASARCO, Window Depot and Crest Insurance Group—with games taking place between Friday, June 22, and Sunday, June 25. The six teams play 15 games during that stretch.
Staycation
71. Hilton El Conquistador. Surviving the summer is hard enough, but the Hilton El Conquistador Golf & Tennis Resort in Oro Valley has found a way to “Conquer the Summer.” It’s what conquistadors are all about, after all. Every guest at the hotel receives a summer passport with 15 ways to show the summer heat who’s boss. Enjoy some spa services, specials on dining, shopping and plenty more. 10000 N. Oracle Road. hiltonelconquistador.com.
72. Lodge on the Desert. Coined as Tucson’s boutique hotel, the Lodge on the Desert offers 100 rooms situated in the heart of The Old Pueblo. This hacienda-style oasis is set up on five acres with great views of the Santa Catalinas—and a proximity to more nightlife than you could handle in one staycation. 306 N. Alvernon Way. lodgeonthedesert.com.
73. Arizona Inn. Why not spend a weekend at the Arizona Inn, indulging in croquet, fine dining and the poolside sundae bar? Summer brings great rates at this midtown institution. 2200 E. Elm St. arizonainn.com
Get Out of Town
74. Bisbee. This ol’ mining town, less than a two-hour drive from Tucson, may deliver more than reprieve from the summer heat. Do you like meeting strangers who will know your life story by the time the sun comes up? How about haunted hotels with tiny bars and musicians on the rooftop? Or do you prefer bars with rowdy crowds, pool tables, live bands and mounted heads of animals that you never knew existed? (Think large rodent, not endangered species.) If you’re staying overnight, consider a stay at the Copper City Inn. We could tell you that each of the three rooms has a queen bed and leave it there, but the accommodations and uniquely decorated rooms at this cute spot are to die for. Enjoy the beautiful views after climbing some hills. Relax like a Queen (or King).
75. Tombstone. Gunfighters, shooting galleries, ghost tours, stage coaches—this little town likes to remember the lawless days of the Old West. If the Earp brothers and John Henry “Doc” Holliday once called your town home, you would probably live in the history, too. Plenty of history to be told through the Colt .45, and this place will spin quite a tale. 326 E Allen St. (O.K. Corral). tombstoneweb.com.
76. Flagstaff. It’s just four hours away, but it might as well be another world. The deep green forests and cool air are enough to lure you to this mountain town, but there’s so much more here, from the various Native American festivals at the Museum of Northern Arizona to the farm-to-table food scene in downtown to the fine local breweries. And they even have a Bookmans there. Let’s hear it for Tucson’s high-altitude sister city.
77. Puerto Peñasco. We all need a beach trip to escape the burden of heat and soak in the salty air and brilliant blue water that the Sea of Cortez offers in Mexico. The beach town sits on the northern edge of the sea, some 222 miles south of Tucson—a four-hour drive from these parts. Check out a series of late-night spots and restaurants galore in the beach town and give yourself a break from the routine all in one fell swoop.
78. Lake Patagonia. Whether you just want to go down for the day or you want to pitch a tent for a few days, to Lake Patagonia State Park has plenty to entertain you. Take a boat ride, go for a swim or try your hand at fishing—it’s all possible at this freshwater lake.
79. Wine Country. Southern Arizona has a lot of hardy vineyards, especially down near Sonoita. Find yourself a designated driver and take a spin through the rolling hills and get a taste of what the reds and whites have to offer.
80. Tubac. Head south on I-19 to Tubac, where you can explore a state park that features a whole bunch of Arizona history—including the state’s first printing press, which is a must-see for old journalists. There’s a great resort, a collection of artist galleries and other cute shops, and a great vibe.
81. See a Concert in Phoenix. Not every band gets to Tucson, so you might have to make a drive to the big city. Check out Sunflower Bean (June 12 at Valley Bar), Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls (June 15 at The Van Buren) or Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks (July 22 at Crescent Ballroom).
82. 500 Sonnets. Are you a fan of Shakespeare’s soliloquys and sonnets and think you have the chops to knock out one of your own? Well, if so then you’re in luck, as Hotel Congress is bringing back its sonnet marathon on Saturday, June 9. The event seeks to write and read 500 sonnets in five hours, between 4 and 9 p.m., in hope of raising $5,000 for Casa Libre in their mission to help professional and novice writers. A sonnet, for those of you who don’t remember your high school literature course, is a 14-line piece of poetry that uses various rhyming schemes or none at all, meaning it’s basically just 14 lines of text with little to no structure. If that’s up your alley, then come on down to the downtown venue and dust off your poetic chops for all to see. Email for more information, or to register for the event. 311 E. Congress St.
83. Read a Potboiler. If you’re on the lookout for a great summer read, we recommend longtime Tucson Weekly contributor Leo W. Banks’ Double Wide. Banks’ debut novel is a old-school pulp mystery about a disgraced former baseball pitcher who comes home to his trailer park only to find his onetime catcher’s severed hand in a box on his porch. Trouble with drug cartels and various nefarious characters ensue. Double Wide has already been earned honors as the Best First Novel and Best Contemporary Western Novel in the Western Writers of America Spur Awards. It’s the perfect beach book.
84. Book Release Party. Supporting local authors is a great thing to do, and it’s even better when the writing is just plain awesome. Award-winning local author Adrienne Celt will be reading from her second novel at your favorite local bookstore. Hear an excerpt from the long-awaited Invitation to a Bonfire, about a Russian immigrant in the 1920s who loses her way only to become entangled in a love triangle with a tortured artist. 7 p.m. Friday, June 8. Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave.
85. Join a Book Club. Instead of trying to beat the heat, why not ignore it all together? Stay inside and get immersed in another world. Tucson has many book clubs, and their topics range from science fiction to literature to writer’s clubs as well! Check out the Tucson Sci-Fi/Fantasy Writers Meetup, Tucson Fictionistas, Tucson Women’s Book Club, Tucson Exegetes, Tucson Sisters in Crime, and more.
86. Bookmans Entertainment Exchange. Bookmans is unleashing a whole slew of educational and reading events this summer. Whether you’re going yourself or have kids, you won’t want to miss their puppet shows, paint nights, free video game tournaments, Pokemon meetups, story time, music hours and more. Plus, you can bring in books, DVDs or whatever for trade and see how well you do in the underground economy. Bookmans.com/events
Independence Day
Where are you watching the fireworks on the Fourth of July? Here are your options:
87. Tucson will once again shoot off fireworks (and hopefully avoid any major fires) from atop A Mountain on the Fourth of July. Plenty of viewing opportunities all around downtown.
88. Star Spangled Spectacular draws families from miles around for live music, food trucks, jumping castles, beer gardens and, of course, fireworks. Party starts at 5 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4. Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 North Silverbell Road.
89. Oro Valley’s Fourth of July celebration is bound to be a doozy, with live music, games, giveaways, face painting, jumping castles and more. Party starts at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m. Naranja Park, Oro Valley.
Learn a Thing or Two
90. Succulents and Mimosas. When planting succulents and crafting a unique environment in which they grow isn’t enough fun, why not do it with a bunch of strangers and some alcohol? This wildly popular combination of gardening and social hour has caught fire across all demographics. Stay on top of their Facebook for updates (facebook.com/GreenThingsAZ/). 3235 E. Allen Road. greenthingsaz.com.
91. Tucson Audubon Society. Why, is that a European starling? Or perhaps a lesser goldfinch? If you want to learn how to separate your cactus wrens from your northern mockingbirds, get in touch with the Tucson Audubon Society. They not only help you spot birds in the wild, but inspire you to practice a mission of conservation and restoration of the environment. The society hosts a wide variety of tours and events throughout the summer. 300 E. University Blvd. #120. tucsonaudubon.org.
92. Destination: Mars. Take a close look at the Red Planet without leaving Tucson thanks to the scientists and other big brains over at the University of Arizona’s Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium. The Mars exhibit features the largest scale model of the surface of Mars found on our planet, all created from real spacecraft data. Learn from mission history, see pictures and get close to real meteorite fragments. 1601 E. University Blvd. flandrau.org.
93. Constitutional Issues in Higher Education. Are you a constitutional whiz and worry about whether the First Amendment’s guarantee of true freedom of speech is impeded? Well, if so then you’re in luck, as the University of Arizona will convene its yearly Constitutional Issues in Higher Education Symposium on June 21. The symposium seeks to expand knowledge of the amendment in the college context, along with presenting new research, campus trends or administrative approaches to free speech and how it’s handled on campuses across America. The luncheon, which is held at the James E. Rogers College of Law, aims to present a broad spectrum of cases concerning free speech and how campuses respond to protest. More information on the symposium is available online at deanofstudents.arizona.edu/first-amendment or by emailing SevaPriya Barrier.
94. Creative Juice. Learning how to paint can be difficult by yourself. So why not make this a summer where you learn how to paint, and enjoy some wine at the same time? Honestly, how often do you get to use the term “Art Bar”? Creative Juice, 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road, #160. creativejuiceartbar.com
95. Pima County Master Gardener Presentation: Heat-Proofing Your Garden. Finally, all your hard work in the spring garden will no longer be torched in the summer sun. If you’re hoping to continue eating those afternoon salads right out of your garden, but you’re tired of eating brown lettuce every summer, this class is for you. Find out what plants can survive 100 degree-plus temperatures and how to help them along. 3 p.m. Saturday, May 26. Himmel Park Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Free. For more garden-related classes at Pima County Libraries, (including raising backyard chickens!) go to the events tab at library.pima.gov; on the left sidebar, filter your search with Gardening & Sustainability.
Have an Adventure
96. Arizona Zipline Adventures. Take the opportunity to push your own limits while whizzing through the refreshing mountain air out in Peppersauce Canyon (aka the back side of Mount Lemmon) thanks to the good folks at Arizona Zipline Adventures. Enjoy a view of the Sonoran Desert unlike any other—if you weigh between 50 and 250 pounds, that is—and even enjoy a burger at the Peppersauce Kitchen. 35406 S. Mount Lemmon Road, Oracle. ziparizona.com.
97. Get a summer wardrobe at Buffalo Exchange. If you’re the type of brave soul that actually goes out during the summer, a new wardrobe might be exactly what you need. Embrace the summer with some of the trendiest buys in Arizona. And what better place to buy a new outfit than the original Buffalo Exchange right here in Tucson? 2001 E. Speedway Blvd.
98. Hug a Costco pallet. On that day when the heat finally cracks you, we recommend heading to Costco, walking directly to the chilled room with fruits and vegetables, and wrapping your arms around the pallet of strawberries. Sure, you’ll have to leave eventually, but until the authorities arrive to peel you away, you’ll be in heaven.
99. Escape Room. If escaping the heat isn’t enough for you, why not escape something a little more intense? Whether you want to escape from a jail, rob a bank, escape the Wild West or more, Tucson has plenty of escape rooms for you to choose from. Although once you escape back into the summer sun, you might go running back in. Check out Escape Room Tucson (3655 N. Oracle Road, #102), Ace of Escape (406 N. Church Ave), Fox in a Box (972 E. University Blvd.) and others.
100. Buy a new Super Nintendo Classic. We get it, summer ain’t what it used to be when you were a kid. Fear not! Nintendo is getting the nostalgia running high with their Super Nintendo Classic. It comes preloaded with over 20 classic Nintendo games for only $80. Take the summer back!
101. Communicate With The ‘Other Side.’ Say what? More like séance down at Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment’s Diamond Center when mediums James Van Praagh and Deb Sheppard come to town. The duo will entertain an audience with their messages from the “other” side…though we’re not exactly sure where that is. Tickets start at $15. Saturday, June 30. Doors at 7 p.m. 1100 W. Pima Mine Road. ddcaz.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.