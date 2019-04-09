The Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain is welcoming a new executive chef after announcing that Emily Dillport would take over the role. A native of Florida, Dillport joined Ritz-Carlton a dozen years ago, and joined the Dove Mountain location as executive sous chef in 2016.
“I would like to continue introducing our guests to what can be foraged locally—and to different ways to enjoy these delicacies,” Dilloprt said, in a release. “From local pistachios to Cholla buds, I think Arizona has so much to offer that many people aren’t aware of… and there is a magic about this area that is unexplainable.”
Since 2016 Dillport has led operations for the resort’s five dining outlets, banquet teams and culinary departments, and was named its 2018 Five Star Leader of the Year.
“I am delighted to welcome Emily to her new position as executive chef for The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain,” said Liam Doyle, Area General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company Arizona and Southern California, in a release. “Her proven culinary expertise, along with her talent, creativity and leadership skills, are true assets for the resort—and her promotion is richly deserved.”
Dillport will direct the culinary teams and all activities of CORE Kitchen & Wine Bar, Ignite, Cayton’s Burger Bistro, Turquesa Latin Grill, TO|GO, in-room dining, and resort banquets.
