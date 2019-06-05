It’s hard to believe it’s already time to start making plans for the Fourth of July. It’s not an easy decision to make; the parties are plentiful, and you want to make sure you pick the right one. Who’s got the best food? Is it family friendly? And don’t forget about the music. The tunes have to be just right. The price has to be right, too. (Free is best.) But before you decide, you have to ask the most important question: What about the fireworks? You don’t want to end up at a party where the fireworks are barely visible from a few miles away. You want the spectacular experience of seeing them right above you.
What if the decision was easy this year? What if I told you that you really can have it all—free admission, family friendly, live music and fireworks close enough to feel the boom? The Town of Oro Valley July 4th Celebration has everything you are looking for and more. The fun begins at 5 p.m. and the fireworks are at 9 p.m. But be sure to take note of the new location. This year’s festivities will be held at James D. Kriegh Park, located at 23 W. Calle Concordia, next to Canyon del Oro High School.
The food situation is dialed in with more than 20 food trucks—plenty of options to satisfy any and all cravings. Beverages will also be available for purchase, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The kid’s zone will certainly keep the little ones having fun with crafts, games, inflatables and face painters.
We’ll have live music by Little House of Funk, an energetic and fun local group that will have you dancing and singing all night long. As if that weren’t enough, Frank!Powers will join us again this year to entertain the crowd. In case you haven’t seen the zany Frank!Powers in action, he cranks up the energy to eleven with some tug of war, fun competitions for the kiddos and maybe even some chicken dancing. You never can tell what he’s got up his sleeve.
One of the great benefits of moving the celebration back to JDK Park is the proximity to the Oro Valley Aquatic Center. Given that July 4th is smack dab in the middle of summer, it’s never a bad idea to position yourself as close to a pool as possible. And in case you’ve never been there before, the aquatic center is not your standard pool. It’s home to awesome amenities like a giant water slide, splash pad, diving boards (low and high) and lots of open space for games and fun. For the July 4 Celebration, the aquatic center will have a reduced entry fee of just $1 for children and $3 for adults. There will be tons of fun activities and competitions, like the biggest splash competition, wacky relays and a soda toss. The fun will be from 5 to 8:30 p.m. so you can stay cool until it’s time for the fireworks at 9 p.m.
There’s one more key ingredient to having a great event, and that is public safety. While the Oro Valley Police Department will be on hand to monitor the event and assist with traffic, there are many things attendees can do to ensure a great experience for everyone. Prior to the event, please visit the Town’s website at orovalleyaz.gov or the Facebook event page for details on where to park and what you can and can’t bring.
We hope you’ll plan to join us and the rest of the Oro Valley community for a truly special night of celebration at JDK Park. Each year we strive to bring Oro Valley a fun, free, safe and spectacular event, and this year is no exception. Get the family together and we’ll see you at the park!
Nick Scala is the Oro Valley Community Center Manager.
