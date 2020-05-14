Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 12,674 of Thursday, May 14, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,696 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 624 people statewide, including 152 in Pima County, according to the report.
Starting on Friday, May 15, CVS Health will be operating three new drive-thru testing sites in the Tucson area as part of a nationwide response to COVID-19. The locations are at 3832 East Speedway, 8920 East Tanque Verde Road and 10650 North Oracle Road in Oro Valley. These new sites will utilize self-swab tests as part of CVS' nationwide COVID-19 testing program. CVS expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.
For the first time since the Town of Oro Valley took over the La Canada and El Conquistador golf courses in 2015, Troon Golf will not be managing its operations after the town decided to pursue a contract with Billy Casper Golf. It’s the latest twist in the town’s management of the golf courses, which has been a major controversy since the Oro Valley Town Council agreed to purchase the golf courses and an associated community center in 2014 from HSL Properties.
Arizona’s outdoors continue to be a source of solace and relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Grand Canyon National Park, Saguaro National Park and other national sites remain closed, state parks, the Phoenix Mountains Preserve and other popular hiking spots remain open with some restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.