With less than $5, shoppers at any Walmart Neighborhood Market in Tucson can help feed local families in need.
All nine market locations are hosting a food drive through Aug. 30, benefitting Interfaith Community Services’ food bank. Shoppers can purchase pre-filled bags at the registers containing some of the most needed items at the food bank, including pasta and sauce, tuna and peanut butter.
This generous drive from Walmart Neighborhood Markets will go a long way toward helping us get food into the hands of children and adults who rely on us daily,” said ICS Food Banks Coordinator Curt Balko.
Last year, the ICS Food Banks served more than 32,000 children and adults and dispensed $3.2 million of emergency food. The food bank is located at 2820 W. Ina Road on the north side and is open 9 a.m. to 1p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday evenings. The ICS Eastside Food Bank is located at 8701 E. Old Spanish Trail, and is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the first and third Saturday of the month.
