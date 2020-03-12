According to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Southern Arizona Stake, tonight’s unity and prayer celebration has been postponed.
The free event was originally scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Muslim Community Center of Tucson, and would include ten congregations of varying religions spread throughout Tucson’s north side.
“Amid concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and in following the guidance of worldwide leadership of some of our hosting religious faith groups, we have reluctantly decided to postpone the Multi-faith Celebration of Unity and Prayer scheduled for this evening at the Muslim Community Center,” said Southern Arizona and Western New Mexico Public Affairs Representative Margaret Preston Madriz. “We realize that these precautions are being made with an abundance of caution. We hope to be able to have a fulfilling event in the future.”
