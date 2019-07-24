voices: you say

Governance Run Amok
The Budget and Finance Commission is new. A previous version was disbanded several years ago because it was not performing a valued function. It was called the Budget and Bond Committee at that time I believe.
So we have this new Commission chaired by a handpicked bosom buddy of Mayor Joe Winfield. And guess what? Winfield is the liaison to a commission he created. Who would have ever thought?
The meetings are held in the Hopi Room, a small room chosen so that few people can attend where there is no central sound system and therefore you can’t hear the discussion. It’s not a coincidence. The town chambers are available which has an excellent sound system but that would defeat the purpose.
On June 18 the commission met. There was a large agenda and as previously stated you can barely hear the dialog. The chair conducts the meeting as if he is sitting at home at his kitchen table, Roberts Rules are ignored, there is no attempt to ensure that dialog is heard and the Council liaison and town manager don’t care. There is no attorney representing the Town. Again all this is intentional.
So the agenda gets around to the community center/golf courses finances. The chair starts talking, which you can’t understand, others chime in and you have no idea who is talking.
Then suddenly you hear the voice of Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett inject herself into the conversation. I know that voice well since I spent two arduous years sitting next to her at Planning and Zoning meetings. She is not a member of the commission and this is not an announced public hearing. Why is she suddenly speaking, unannounced and directing staff what to say? She and the mayor have a reputation of bullying the staff. This is just one blatant episode. They totally disregard the rules about all staff contact go through the town manager.
I asked a member of the commission how this took place and that individual told me that she was in the audience and just moved up to the commission table when they started talking about the community center and golf. Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t care which side of the aisle you sit, this kind of conduct cannot be tolerated. Barrett’s actions in this matter are reprehensible. She knew through her experience on planning and zoning that what she did was wrong.
Folks, we have a problem at 11000 N. La Canada Drive. Mayor Winfield and Vice Mayor Barrett have no clue what they are doing and frankly don’t give a damn. The town manager is fearful for her job so she doesn’t say anything. Our governance is in chaos and the Town staff has been sufficiently intimidated so they will not respond.
We made a big mistake in August 2018.
—Don Cox, Oro Valley
Foster Families
Regarding July 10 letter “Modern Tragedy”: My, my, my, Bill Christy in his letter really seems to be upset regarding the detention of illegal immigrants along our southern border and how they are not being treated to his liking. I seriously doubt Bill has made the trip down there to see for himself but more than likely relies on Rep. Ocasio-Cortez for his misinformation (she made the trip but declined to actually tour the facilities—didn’t want to be confused with the facts perhaps).
We won’t get into the fact the immigrants knowingly put themselves in harm’s way by making illegal entry into and violating the immigration laws of a sovereign nation. Since Bill is “extremely concerned” about the situation (as are multitudes of others), I think I have a solution that will satisfy most everyone since he only criticizes yet offers no solution of his own. Mr. Christy and all others of a like mind can offer to take in these immigrants and be legally and financially responsible for their housing, food, clothing, education, health care, job training and subsequent employment. He’ll be able to monitor their status on a daily basis and make whatever improvements to their environment he deems deficient. This should speed up the process because it avoids the bureaucracy and red tape the government requires to make those changes.
Now keep in mind there are approximately 6 billion people in the world who live below the U.S. poverty level. I’m pretty sure most of them would love to come to the United States and live with Bill or some other “foster care” family.
So, Mr. Christy, now is your chance for you, AOC and all the others who aren’t happy with the southern border situation to make a real difference. Let’s see just how “concerned” you really are and let us know how many illegal immigrants you plan to take in so they may live in the environment you desire for them. Just how many may we mark you down for?
—Peter Nagy, Oro Valley
Golf Support
Sun City Oro Valley is an active adult community with an excellent, well maintained 18-hole golf course. I have owned a home in SCOV for 19 years, and though I enjoy activities other than golf, I support it because of its general benefit to our association.
The Views Golf Club is supported by SCOV because each residence in our small, well defined community benefits from it. This year the portion of dues supporting golf operations is $135 per property. With 2,488 homes in SCOV support for golf is approximately $336,000, or 18 percent of Oro Valley’s budgeted golf loss of $1.8 million dollars.
One of the reasons The Views requires less subsidy is because it has broadened its appeal to all golfers resulting in increasing non-member annual memberships, daily play, tournaments and other activities which draw people to the course. The El Conquistador would benefit from similar promotions to increase revenue as well as lowering costs by closing half its holes.
The course subsidy situation in Oro Valley is considerably different. The El Conquistador is not identified with the entire community and only very indirectly benefits those not adjacent to it. Properties benefiting are those who are adjacent to it. In the spirit of supporting general town amenities, I could see a modest town subsidy, but not nearly at the level being proposed in the budget. Other town residents should not be responsible for maintaining values of properties adjacent to the course.
If the Cañada Hills area Home Owners Associations want to be a golf course community then they should expect to pay an assessment on each directly benefiting property to cover course expenses.
—Jack Evert, Oro Valley
Golf Attraction
During the past several years the El Conquistador golf courses have been the subject of an ongoing debate in our community. During the course of the discussions about the future of the golf courses an important consideration has been largely overlooked.
While these golf courses enhance property values for our community and provide recreation for many residents, they also serve a more important function. They help draw winter visitors to our city. These visitors eat in our restaurants, shop in our stores, stay in our hotels and motels and most of all pay our sales tax. They are an important source of revenue for Oro Valley. Scenic, affordable golf is an attraction for many of these vacationers.
Arguing about the green fee revenue generated by the golf courses versus the cost of maintaining them is short sighted. These courses bring outside money into our community, money that helps us pay for our schools and maintain our infrastructure. The added revenue also helps keep our local businesses solvent and creates jobs.
—Brian Wold, Tucson
