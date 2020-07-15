With community spread of COVID-19 at record levels and our hospitals near capacity, it’s no surprise that parents, teachers and administrators are apprehensive about the start of the school year next month. Districts are scrambling to make plans but until Arizona can reduce transmission of this deadly disease, schools can’t get back to normal. In this week’s Back to School special section, staff reporter Kathleen B. Kunz looks at what local districts are doing to prepare for the end of summer vacation.
One of the biggest local races in next month’s Democratic primary is the contest for Pima County Attorney. With Democrat Barbara LaWall, who was first elected in 1996, giving up the office, voters will decide who will take on the job of being the county’s top prosecutor. Given the attention that criminal justice reform is getting this summer, the race will determine the direction of the office as two current county prosecutors, Jonathan Mosher and Mark Diebolt, face off against a defense attorney, Laura Conover. You’ll find details about the candidates on our front page.
Among other stories you’ll find in this paper: UA Journalism School intern Sam Burdette introduces you to a group of high-school students who are volunteering their time to organize a mask-sewing project, grocery shop for elders and tutor their peers; Mekayla Phan, who is also an intern from the UA Journalism School, tells you about a new Pima County Animal Care pilot program to help cash-strapped residents afford pet expenses; and associate editor Jeff Gardner reports that the Bighorn Fire is finally nearly extinguished.
Thanks for reading!
