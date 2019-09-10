According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, overnight lane closures will take place on Interstate 10 between Cortaro and Pinal Airpark roads beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
Closures will continue daily until 5 a.m. through Friday, Sept. 13 to allow for pavement preservation work. Both east-and west-bound traffic will be reduced to single lanes. All ramps within the maintenance area will remain open.
ADOT asks that drivers proceed through the work zone with caution and watch for construction workers and equipment.
