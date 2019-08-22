A 15-year-old male student was arrested after making threats against Canyon del Oro High School Wednesday morning, according to an Oro Valley Police Department report.
The suspect, who is a CDO student, was reported to the OVPD by a parent the morning of Aug. 21 after discovering a computer message telling other students not to attend school the next day.
The suspect was charged with Interference with an Educational Institution and was booked into Pima County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the report.
