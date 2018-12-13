On Nov. 21, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help locating a man who was seen taking surreptitious photographs of an adult woman at a Goodwill store located on the north side of Tucson at 2990 W. Ina Road.
According to a follow up report from the department, shortly after releasing the information in November, 88-Crime received several tips. Those tips led detectives to 34-year-old Frank Atha. Detectives from the Adult Sex Crimes Unit served a search warrant on Atha’s home and items of evidence were located which show other possible adult female victims.
Atha was arrested for surreptitious videotaping and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
The sheriff’s department said the investigation is ongoing, and requested any additional public assistance identifying other possible victims.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 9-1-1. Submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone or by going to 88-Crime.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.