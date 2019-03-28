A 12-year-old male student at DeGrazia Elementary was arrested Tuesday afternoon for threatening other students with a handgun at the school, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident March 26, along with the school’s resource officer in less than five minutes after receiving a call, Pima County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Jelineo said. DeGrazia Elementary is in the Marana Unified School District and is located at 5051 W. Overton Road.
Upon arrival, the deputies were directed to where the student was and were told that he had a firearm. They made contact with the student and apprehended him. No one was injured as a result of the event.
The student, a sixth grader, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of theft of a firearm, one count of misconduct involving a weapon and one count of interfering with an educational institution. The student is currently in custody at the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.
Jelineo said each count is applied for the number of people involved. The student is being charged with three counts of kidnapping because he restricted the movements of three individuals during the event.
This case is still under investigation. More details are forthcoming.
