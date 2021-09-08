Oro Valley Town Council meetings will return in person starting Wednesday, Sept. 8, with live streaming available on the government website. Meetings will be held inside the council chambers at 11000 N. La Canada Drive at 6 p.m.
Although COVID cases are rising across the state of Arizona, the Pima County Health Department shows 68% to 79% of residents in all four Oro Valley zip codes are fully vaccinated. The Town asks in-person attendees to wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status.
“I welcome the opportunity to return to in-person meetings in our newly renovated Council Chambers,” said Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield. “Our new chambers will allow greater in-person participation as well as provide live-streamed viewing for those that would like to view Council meetings from the comfort of their homes.
If residents are apprehensive about attending in-person council meetings, a livestream will be available through a link on the website. Click the Town council regular session event listing under the meetings and agendas tab for livestream access.
Public comment will no longer be taken online since the livestream program won’t have interactive tools. However, when the council conducts a formal public hearing, speakers will be allowed to weigh in via Zoom. Attendees who wish to make a comment during a public hearing should fill out a virtual speaker card 24 hours before the meeting.
In-person attendees can fill out a blue speaker card to comment on any agenda item or email the Town Clerk ahead of the meeting.
The Sept. 8 agenda includes discussion and possible action on proposed amendments to the town code regarding potential restrictions on water use should a water shortage be declared in the town as well as potential prohibitions on wasting water.
