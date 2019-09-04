1. Enjoy a unique concert experience that blends Spain’s Gypsy and Flamenco distinctive musical and dance style with the rich melodies of Mexico’s mariachi and charro music at ¡FlaMÉXico! along with a guest performance by classical music duo violinist Anna Gendler and pianist Alexander Tentser hosted by Jewish Family & Children’s Services of Southern Arizona (JFCS). Details: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $25-$60; foxtucson.com.
2. Don’t miss the 9/11 Tower Challenge Vaudeville Show supporting military and first responders with music by The Manhattan Dolls, Rowdy Johnson and featured headliner comedian veteran Bobby Henline – The Well Done Comedian. Details: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $20; foxtucson.com.
3. Make your inner-nerd explode with glee at Suicide Girls: Blackheart Burlesque filled with pop culture references, a high energy indie soundtrack and sexy choreography. Details: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $20-$65; foxtucson.com.
4. Help raise funds for survivors of sex trafficking at the Beauty from Ashes Ranch Charity Gala with dinner and presentations including keynote speaker Erik Bauer featured in the documentary “I am Jane Doe.” Details: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6; JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.; $150; beautyfromashesranch.org.
5.Listen to the Tucson Pops Orchestra fall concert series featuring guest conductor Andrew Bade. Details: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8; DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, 1100 S. Randolph Way; free; 722-5853 or tucsonpops.org.
