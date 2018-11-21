Last month, I challenged the readers of The Explorer and Marana News to come to the aid of people who need help in this community—and I’m delighted to report that you answered the call.
When the town councils in both Marana and Oro Valley recognized October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the local Law Enforcement Wives Club stepped up to host its second annual pillow drive to benefit Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse, which provides a clean, unused pillow to victims of domestic abuse (and possibly their children), many of whom are forced to leave their material possessions behind when fleeing their cowardly abuser.
That’s when Tucson Local Media launched the “Stuff Logan’s Camry” pillow drive. While my sensible, high-mileage sedan didn’t exactly fit as many pillows as the giant moving truck that was parked alongside the Oro Valley Police Department last week, we did come up with two dozen pillows to add to the drive. We received pillows from readers, my family and the good people at Ben’s Bells. A special shout out goes out to Ben’s Bells Development Director Katie Kevershan for helping spread the message to her coworkers.
The Oro Valley Police Department, Golder Ranch Fire District also offered to accept donations this year, (and I’m sure several other organizations) and local real estate agent Lisa Bayless also chipped in to lend a hand in the form of a 100-pillow donation. Every donation counts for an organization which uses up to 1,000 pillows every year.
So, when people ask me what I am thankful for this year, I can say with all confidence the support of the community. Thanks to everyone who participated, though I am sure Emerge! could use continued support outside of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, so if you’re inspired to help out after reading this, check out their web page to make a financial contribution or to give them something else they might need.
While it is a great feeling to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate, it is with great sadness that I must mention that Danyelle Khmara has left our offices to continue her journalistic career with the Arizona Daily Star. Eagle-eyed readers may have noticed her name disappearing from last week’s staff box, but I wanted to send her off with well wishes from us all here at Tucson Local Media.
Danyelle first joined our staff last year, though she’d been a contributor some time before that, and began her journey with one of our sister papers, the Tucson Weekly, as a University of Arizona student. When the opportunity came along to add her to the team, it was a no-brainer, and she immediately fit in with our small, yet mighty crew.
So, Danyelle, keep chasing those leads—and may the world continue to benefit from your pen.
And with that, I am left with my final note for the week. An apology is due to newly elected Oro Valley Councilmember Josh Nicolson, who we incorrectly identified last week as a resident for the past two years when he has in fact (as we correctly reported in the past) lived in town since 2012. Sorry for the mix up, councilman.
