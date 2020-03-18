The Tucson Premium Outlets, located in Marana, is temporarily closing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 through March 29.
The decision was announced by Simon Property Group Chairman and CEO David Simon.
“After extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, Simon will close all of its retail properties, including Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills in the U.S.,” the company’s update states.
"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees are of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said Simon.
