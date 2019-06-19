Leading into the Fourth of July, Pima Animal Care Center is hosting a free microchip clinic June 16 through July 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the shelter located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. PACC is holding this event in the covered overflow parking lot next to the shelter. During the drive-through clinic, dogs should still be on leashes, and cats should be in carriers.
Pets often are frightened by Fourth of July fireworks and run away, which is why microchipping is so important. Last year, PACC took in 416 pets the week after the holiday.
Owners who need to update their pet’s license can get assistance inside the main shelter building. To receive the license, pet owners need to bring proof of a current rabies vaccine. The standard licensing fee for an altered dog is $19.
June is National Microchipping Month. According to the American Kennel Club, one in three pets will become lost at some point in their lives. In honor of National Microchipping Month, PACC will hold several free microchip and vaccine clinics on the south side and eastside of Pima County over the summer. A licensed veterinarian will be administering the vaccines. The next event will be held this Saturday, June 22 from 8 a.m. to noon at San Miguel High School, 6601 San Fernando Ave. Keep up with clinic offerings by following the “events” section of PACC’s Facebook page.
Last year, the shelter licensed 80,687 pets and provided a total of 2,650 free microchips to Pima County residents at 100 outreach events. The outreach is part of the shelter’s ongoing efforts to support pet ownership in the community. PACC also recently re-designed its homepage to be easier to navigate, including a map of found pets.
