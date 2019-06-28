How big was the biggest jigsaw puzzle you ever completed? More than 5,000 pieces? More than 10,000?
What about a 42,000-piece puzzle 24.5 feet long and more than 5 feet tall?
“Around the World,” designed and illustrated by Adrian Chesterman and published by Educa Borras in Barcelona, Spain, is no on display at the International Wildlife Museum.
The puzzle, which took Joseph Treschel four months to assemble, features more than 200 animals and monuments, and a scavenger hunt is available for visitors to seek out and find wildlife and natural wonders.
Treschel previously donated “Wildlife,” a 33,600-piece puzzle already on display at the museum.
The Museum is located at 4800 W. Gates Pass Road, five miles west of I-10 on West Speedway Boulevard. For more information call 629-0100 or visit thewildlifemuseum.org.
