Tucson Local Media is excited to host the fifth annual Influential Health and Medical Leaders Awards to recognize the outstanding leaders in the medical field on Wednesday, June 12, at the Desert Diamond Casino and Entertainment.
This year, we received more than 86 nominations with 56 finalists in 20 categories. These nominations came from colleagues, patients and acquaintances who felt their nominee exemplified outstanding leadership, knowledge, compassion and a level of accomplishment, placing them at the top of their fields.
I would like to thank our sponsors who help make these awards possible: Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment, Konica Minolta, The Forum at Tucson, Sierra Tucson, Top Golf, Diet of Hope Institute and Hughes Federal Credit Union.
For more information, go online to insidetucsonbusiness.com/events/.
We’ll see you at Desert Diamond!
