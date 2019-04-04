Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting near North La Cholla Boulevard and Ruthrauff Road Thursday afternoon.
Multiple people were shot in a home in the 2400 block of West Kessler Place before 3 p.m., the Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.