When Marana Police Chief Terry Rozema describes Officer Bradley Clifford, he uses phrases like “consummate professional,” “dedicated” and “hard working.”
It’s that kind of work ethic, particularly when it comes to DUI enforcement, that earned Clifford recognition by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. For his efforts in keeping the Marana community safer, Clifford was recently named the 2019 MADD Arizona Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
“He’s done a phenomenal job, not just this past year, quite frankly, but for as long as I’ve been here and I’m sure before, of contributing to the traffic unit, working with the DUI deployments, making the arrests, handling all the grants—he’s just a great employee,” Rozema said.
Clifford has been a member of the Marana Police Department for 14 years. He’s spent the last six years involved in DUI enforcement. As the lead motor officer in the traffic unit, it was his responsibility to work with and write grant requests for funding provided by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, scheduling the department’s DUI deployments and working as a member of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force.
Clifford said DUI enforcement is something he and his fellow officers see as a vital part of maintaining community safety. When the department began issuing felony DUIs in 2013 for transgressions like repeat offenses, driving with children in the vehicle or excessive damage, Clifford said he began to work more with the victims—and it stoked the already burning passion he had for the work.
That passion was later channeled into his grant writing, as Clifford said he’s seen more intimately how impaired driving impacts the community.
Aside from writing grants, Clifford also pursued well over 100 felony DUI cases to the Pima County Attorney’s Office and grand jury over the last few years—an effort he described as a “preponderance” of the department’s DUI enforcement and litigation.
Despite the efforts of Clifford and his law enforcement colleagues in the department, impaired driving still occurs, putting lives at risk. According to Clifford, enforcement has been on an uptick since October, and officers are encountering drivers with higher and higher blood alcohol contents.
In the face of an ongoing public risk like impaired driving, Clifford is busy training a generation of new officers to ensure the Marana Police Department remains a proactive force.
Aside from seeing fresh faces taking up the cause, Clifford is motivated by the support he’s received in the form of the MADD award.
“It’s very humbling,” he said. “We tend to go along and do our job every day and when you get recognized for something, it’s like, ‘Hey, I’m out there doing my job.’ It feels good. There are people appreciating you.”
