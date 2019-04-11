Canyon del Oro High School in Oro Valley is under lock down procedures after a threat against the school was reported Thursday afternoon.
According to Oro Valley Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Carmen Trevizo, OVPD was alerted to a alleged threat by a student around 3 p.m., about an hour after school ended.
A student at the school reportedly entered the administration office and told staff they saw a threat posted on social media by another student, according to Trevizo.
At the time lock down was initiated, several students and staff were still on campus, and are being watched by an OVPD officer in the school's administration building.
OVPD officers are currently searching the school to verify that the student who allegedly posted the threat was not on campus. According to Trevizo, the student was last seen about an hour before the threat surfaced.
Officers are also searching for the alleged post.
