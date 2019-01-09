Ivy Tucker, seventh-grader at Cross Middle School, recently took home first place in the local round of the 31st annual International Peace Poster Contest run by the Lions Club.
The theme of this year’s peace poster contest was “Kindness Matters,” and Tucker entered a drawing of a ribbon of flags, winding and curving from top to bottom, with humanity’s landmarks, alongside a depiction of the globe itself in the background.
“I guess a lot of the monuments I chose kind of, to me, symbolized kindness,” Tucker said. “Which is really important, but in today, it’s not super represented.”
Tucker’s poster was one of more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide.
Dawn Hawk, the peace poster chairperson for the Catalina/Oro Valley Lions Club said that in the light of the current political climate, the world could do with a bit more kindness.
Tucker and her art teacher at Cross Middle School, Terre Miller, felt that along with the former’s skillful artistic abilities, the international component to her poster helped push her submission past the competition from other local students.
Miller commented on the use of different kinds of architecture from around the world in Tucker’s poster, referring to how it didn’t just represent the United States but the world as a whole.
“The world should always be one, not many different places,” Tucker said. “We’re all people no matter what.”
Cross Middle School is possibly the local school most involved with the competition, with several good entries according to Hawk.
Miller echoed these sentiments: “I think we are one of the schools that has some of the premiere art that comes out for the peace poster contest.”
Miller likes the competition because of its compatibility with their curriculum.
“We have a community service component that has to be built into our year of teaching, and it’s one of my community service lessons,” she said.
Zac Ogden is a University of Arizona journalism student.
