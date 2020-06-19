Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona jumped over 46,000 as of Friday, June 19, after the state reported 3,246 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 5,019 of the state's 46,689 confirmed cases. That's up almost 10,000 from Monday's total of 36,705 cases.
Fire crews enjoyed calmer winds yesterday, which allowed for more air support and time to bolster fire lines around threatened communities. Despite this, the Bighorn Fire grew a few more thousand acres, mainly to the north and east of Mt. Lemmon.
The musical magic in Oro Valley isn’t calling it quits anytime soon, so pack your camping chairs and head on over to The Gaslight Music Hall for a night of live tunes, laughter and delicious pizza. The music hall’s drive-in concert series continues through the summer, and the venue recently announced two weeks of shows.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Friday to mandate that face coverings be worn in public under certain circumstances, effective immediately. The new ordinance comes as COVID-19 infection numbers have skyrocketed in Arizona over the past two weeks.
