The top spot at the Pima County Attorney’s Office is opening up for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century after Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall announced her intention to retire last October at the end of her sixth term.
The competition for this year’s election is stiff—former public defender and local defense attorney Laura Conover faces veteran county prosecutors Jonathan Mosher and Mark Diebolt.
To make the race even more interesting, whichever candidate wins the Pima County Democratic primary on Aug.4 will become the next county attorney since no Republican challengers threw a hat into the ring.
Jonathan Mosher
Jonathan Mosher made a name for himself as a skilled prosecutor whose work ethic helped him rise from deputy county attorney to chief criminal deputy during his 15 years serving the county attorney’s office.
Mosher also has LaWall’s full support to take over as county attorney should he win the primary.
“Jonathan is someone whose preparation for and commitment to serve in this office is beyond a doubt and neither of his opponents begin to match his qualifications to do the job,” LaWall said. “He has supervised the entire general division, he’s been on my leadership team for well over a year, working at the highest levels as chief trial counsel and then chief of the criminal division.”
His goal is for county attorney’s office to focus on more serious offenses like gun violence, domestic violence and scams against the elderly, he said.
“We don’t want prosecutors who don’t have the time to devote to serious crimes because they’re dealing with personal possession of marijuana. We will simply stop prosecuting those cases if I’m elected whether the decriminalization effort passes or not,” Mosher said. “Even if it’s heroin or methamphetamine. I simply won’t allow somebody who possesses that to go to prison.”
Critics of Mosher point out the prosecutor recently had a murder conviction overturned by the Division 2 Arizona Court of Appeals for making an “improper argument” during the closing statements of State v. Dansdill, a first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery case. Mosher argued that felony murder was less severe than first-degree murder, which might insinuate to a jury the penalty would be less severe if the person was convicted.
In 2019, the appellate court agreed with Dansdill’s attoney that Mosher made an improper argument which may have misled the jury. Dansdill’s convictions were overturned and he was awarded a new trial.
Mosher maintains his argument was “a technical error of language” and said he respects the court’s decision but finds it “difficult to swallow” that he knew what he was saying was wrong. In fact, Mosher made the argument during a previous case, State v. Urbina, and the same appellate court upheld Mosher’s argument stating in their 2017 opinion, “the prosecutor did not misinform the jury that the consequences of the verdict were minimal.”
“Urbina was a case before Dansdill where I made that same argument and it was appealed,” Mosher said. “The appellate court said, ‘no problem, we’re not reversing.’ Strangely in the Dansdill opinion, they say that somehow I was on notice and knew it was wrong when in fact I previously had an appellate court say it was OK and reject the challenge?”
Mark Diebolt
Candidate Mark Diebolt believes his 23-year record as a deputy county attorney speaks for itself.
The prosecutor has over 320 felony jury trials—including 50 homicide cases—under his belt since beginning his career with the county attorney’s office in 1997. Due process, fairness and accountability is his creed as a prosecutor, he said.
“I’m probably one of the most prolific violent crimes prosecutors in Arizona,” Diebolt said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to do, is hold people accountable for the violent crimes they commit.”
Diebolt has also received several letters of reprimand in his over two decades working for the county, ranging from mishandling of prosecution to failure to disclose exculpatory evidence to retaining.
In 2019, Diebolt was reprimanded for “neglect of duty” and “failure to satisfactorily perform job duties and responsibilities” for failing to file a response to the defense’s motion to suppress evidence in a first-degree murder case, even after asking the court for an extension. Diebolt said the oversight was due to prosecuting another homicide case which lasted longer than expected, as well as a heavy case-load.
“In that period of time, I did complete a homicide trial which took me into a second week and that trial I was doing all by myself so I didn’t get caught up with the paperwork,” Diebolt said. “That happens sometimes, but there is no requirement that a response is required after every single motion that’s filed.”
The Pima County Attorney’s Office disagreed with Diebolt’s reasoning in their 2019 Letter of Reprimand, insisting: “There is no excuse for not responding to the motion in the first instance. Nor is there any excuse for not responding after the extension was granted.” The letter went on to state, in 2015, the prosecutor found himself in hot water after failing to disclose a “free-talk” conversation that may have potentially exonerated a person being tried for murder in a separate case. The case in question was being prosecuted by Diebolt’s supervisor at the same time. The county’s 2015 Letter of Reprimand points out, “It is important to note that Tucson Police Department Detective Brett Barber was present for the free talk. Detective Barber asked a number of questions during the free talk that indicated he knew about the murder of Roger Catalan. You failed to ask Detective Barber about the Catalan homicide case to determine whether that case was being prosecuted by this office. Had you done so, you would have learned that, in fact, this office was prosecuting the case. Your lack of attention to detail and failure to exercise due diligence on this issue is inexcusable for a prosecutor with your years of experience.”
Laura Conover
Laura Conover’s journey into the world of criminal justice began with following the Louis Taylor case when she was a teenager in the ’90s. Taylor, who is Black, was convicted of the 1970 Pioneer Hotel Fire at 16-year-old and spent 42 years in prison on 28 arson murder charges.
His conviction was ultimately overturned and Taylor was released in 2013.
“I wanted to study the system of justice from the ground up. As much as I could, I wanted to devote all my studies and career to it,” Conover said. “The Louis Taylor case was part of that because starting in the ’90s, every two years he would come before the parole board and that case haunted so many of us who grew up here.”
By the time she was 19, Conover began interning with the federal public defender’s office, which led her to study at the University of Arizona’s James E. Rogers College of Law, she said. Conover then worked for Pima County as a public defender for four years after graduating from law school. As a bilingual speaker, she easily made the jump from the county to become a federal public defender for eight years.
In 2016, Conover started her own private practice as a criminal defense attorney but eventually became a criminal justice attorney. Soon, she became a victim’s legal advocate and worked with larger companies to employ recently paroled prisoners.
When the 2018 federal shutdown loomed, Conover received a judicial appointment to manage 400 defense attorneys who are contracted by the United States District Court for the Federal District of Arizona. Conover said all of these experiences have prepared her to lead the Pima County Attorney’s office. As a reform candidate, she said she would begin offering more treatment-based solutions for non-violent crimes—especially non-violent drug-related arrests—that tend to cost less than incarceration.
“There are people in our community that shouldn’t be in our system at all. The system is not a place to treat addicts,” Conover said. “The system should be reserved for those who are engaging in separate criminal conduct that is an ongoing harm to the community and needs to be in the system.”
Conover also plans on focusing on consumer protection. If elected, she said she’ll prosecute fraud cases and scams by reopening the county’s financial crimes unit that’s been shuttered for 20 years. Conover said she’ll also prosecute wage theft, mortgage and loan application discrepancies.
“We let it go and now fraud and scams are rampant all over our county. It’s a kind of elder abuse that makes my blood boil,” Conover said. “On the other side of it, wage theft and mortgage applications and loan application irregularities only keep our hard-working families down, instead of advancing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.