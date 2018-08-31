In order to clear some space at the shelter, the Pima Animal Care Center is offering a “name your own price” adoption event through Sunday. There are roughly 700 animals under PACC’s care: 431 dogs, 243 cats and 26 other animals like birds and rabbits.
The special starts today and will run through Sunday, Sept. 2. The price you choose will cover your potential pet’s spay/neuter surgery, a microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations, and a free vet visit. There is a $19 licensing fee for dogs.
If you don’t have the time to commit to adopting a dog, there is also an option to foster. You can do it for a few months, a few weeks or even just a few hours. To start that process, send an email to PACC.foster@pima.gov with the subject line “interested in fostering.” You can also visit the foster webpage at pima.gov/foster.
The shelter is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. Normal business hours are Monday through Friday, noon-7 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.