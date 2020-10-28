While Halloween is sure to look different during the pandemic, the Pima County Health Department is providing updated guidance on ways to stay safe should you decide to participate in trick-or-treating this spooky season.
Originally, the health department advised against the age-old tradition in favor of more social distanced activities like online parties and car parades.
Everyone from adults handing out candy to children trick-or-treating is advised to wear a cloth mask to protect themselves from COVID-19 while enjoying this year’s All Hallows Eve. Costume masks are unsuitable for protecting oneself from coronavirus and wearing a latex mask over a cloth mask could make breathing difficult, according to health department officials.
If you’re planning on handing out candy, the health department recommends giving treats outdoors rather than at your doorstep or other enclosed spaces and to avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters. They also suggest not letting children gather at your doorstep and to keep decorations as well as obstacles clear from pathways near where your treats will be distributed.
Parents and guardians are advised to bring hand sanitizer and have their little ones take breaks to clean their hands in between trick-or-treating from house to house, especially before they pop that bite-size Snickers into their mouth. Social distancing is also a must while trick-or-treating. The health department recommends keeping a six-foot distance from anyone who doesn’t live in your family’s household and giving others space to exit from where treats are being distributed before approaching.
“The actions we take to protect ourselves and others are all about layering different actions to prevent spreading respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and even the flu,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Department director. “These steps work best when used together. Hand washing and wearing a mask and staying physically distant, even in these settings, is better than not taking any precautions.”
The Town of Oro Valley is hosting a drive-thru Halloween Spooktacular. Each child in the car will get a goodie bag filled with candy and treats and the event will include an online costume contest for the kids. Town staff will be passing out candy while practicing social distancing measures and wearing PPE.
The Town of Marana chose not to hold any events this year, but the Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival will still be happening at Post Farms until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. A favorite haunted attraction, Terror in the Corn, is making Marana its new home after moving from its previous location at Buckelew Farms. Admission is $25 and will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Oct. 29, Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is also hosting a drive-thru event called Humane Halloween at their main campus, located at 635 W. Roger Road, on Friday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged and kids will receive goodie bags curated by the group’s education department.
“In a normal year, our humane educators would be in classrooms every day teaching responsible pet ownership,” said Randy Peterson, director of development and marketing & communications. “This way, that information still gets to the kids along with candy, coloring sheets, arts and craft projects and more”
Your local Bashas’ Supermarket is also providing frightening fun for your young ghoulies. The public is invited to show off their costumes at more than 40 Bashas’ locations statewide on Halloween from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Employees will be handing out candy and kids can decorate Halloween cakes at a socially distanced table for $5.
Reid Park Zoo is hosting Costumes and Critters, a modified version of their annual event, Boo at the Zoo. The experience will be included with any daytime admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Halloween. Nighttime festivities are offered through reserved ticketing online and tickets will be limited to comply with social distancing requirements. All attendees 5 years of age or older are required to wear a mask while at the event. Admission is $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for children age 2 through 14 and free for children under 2.
“The Zoo is a place of discovery and connection where families can have fun naturally,” said Deborah Carr, Reid Park Zoo director of marketing and events. “With all the stress everyone is facing at this difficult time, we want to help bring some joy to the community in a safe, family-friendly way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.