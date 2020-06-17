As of print time, the 14,600-acre Bighorn Fire was progressing northeast up the slopes of Mt. Lemmon. The wildfire was threatening communities including Summerhaven and Catalina, and had closed off public access to Catalina Highway. More than 600 fire personnel were battling the blaze, which was 22 percent contained. As the fire moved higher in elevation, it changed fuel types from desert brush to small trees, resulting in more smoke from the heavier fuels.
The burning began on the evening of June 5, when lightning storms drifted across the Tucson basin and touched down in two separate areas, igniting the Bighorn and now-contained Tortolita Fire. The same weather patterns that caused the storms also resulted in hot gusts, which are raking the flames across the desert and mountain topographies.
This was especially true for the Tortolita Fire, which started near the Tortolita Mountains just north of the Pima County line and spread more than 3,000 acres through the dry brush. However, the winds turned favorable for fire crews and pushed the flames back on themselves, which allowed fire agencies to reach 100 percent containment only six days after it began. At its peak, 90 personnel worked on the job, but now only one fire engine remains to patrol and monitor the containment lines of the Tortolita Fire.
The same cannot be said for the Bighorn Fire, which has snaked through the canyons and ridges of the Catalina Mountains for more than a week. Fire personnel are battling the Bighorn with multiple helicopters, planes and fire engines. The fire first burned across the Pusch Ridge wilderness in clear view of Oro Valley before moving toward Pima Canyon and the Catalina Foothills. The face of the Catalinas is now stained with charred chaparral and streaks of fire retardant.
This progression resulted in the Pima County Sheriff’s Department calling for an evacuation order of several foothills neighborhoods on June 11. Some evacuees gathered at a Red Cross shelter hosted at Canyon del Oro High School, while local storage facilities offered free storage to those affected. The police have since lifted their evacuation order, but locals are asked to remain vigilant for future orders.
“The plan is to bring the fire off the steep slopes, which have grass and brush, and down into the Sonoran Desert ecosystem, which is a lot easier to work in and manage,” said wildfire operations chief Todd Abel in a meeting with the sheriff’s department on June 11. “The biggest challenge for us is where this fire is located. It’s very rough country, and getting people up there is unsafe, and if they get injured, there’s no easy way to get them out.”
Abel says the nighttime humidity surrounding this fire reaches around 10 percent, much lower than the possible 25 percent this time of year, which has contributed to the fire’s growth during the night.
“Since there are no roads in the area, the tried and true tactic of having brush fire trucks assist the Hotshot crews is not an option to suppress the fire,” said Adam Jarrold with the Golder Ranch Fire District. “So, the fire is being attacked primarily from the air. Weather has been a concern because it has been high temps with very low humidity and windy which can increase the fire’s intensity and growth.”
According to Jarrold, GRFD responded to the original call for service after the lightning strike that caused the fire. The responding crews reported that the fire was high up on the mountain and advised the Forest Service of the location but was unable to perform any firefighting activities due to the steep land.
The gusts have also battered the columns of smoke rising above the Catalinas in different directions, often with multiple changes in the same day. The shifting plumes were so much that the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality health watch on June 11, warning of elevated levels of particulate matter and ground-level ozone in the areas near the fire and beyond. For multiple days, the smoke spiraled through the Tucson sky, and PDEQ warned children, older adults and those with heart or lung disease to be cautious and understand that “if they can smell smoke, they are breathing smoke.”
The Town of Oro Valley encourages residents to sign up for CodeRED, a free emergency notification service for Oro Valley residents that sends emergency phone calls, text messages, emails and social media.
The Bighorn Fire has closed multiple recreation areas, such as Catalina State Park and several hiking trails: Romero Canyon, Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Pontatoc, Pontatoc Ridge and Linda Vista.
Fire crews also remind the public that drones are prohibited over fire areas, as firefighting aircraft are busy and must be grounded in drones’ presence. According to the National Forest Service, on June 8, a drone was observed over the Bighorn Fire’s southern perimeter, which “forced the aircraft suppression effort to be halted, endangering the lives of on the ground firefighters and the aircrews at a critical time during the height of the burning period.”
“This is definitely a complex fire with resources from around the country being brought in to protect our community,” Jarrold said. “This is a multi-agency response. It takes many different resources to combat a fire of this complexity.”
