Pima Federal Credit Union was honored as the Credit Union of the Year by the Mountain West Credit Association (MWCUA), a regional trade association that represents credit unions in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming.
The award recognizes credit unions for their innovation and achievement in their day to day operations, financial prowess and member service.
Pima Federal Credit Union saw the most financial success, membership growth and overall efficiency improvements in 2018 than they ever have before in their 68-year history, according to a release. They were also able to offer new and enhanced products for their members.
A group of Pima Federal employees and board members accepted the award during the 2019 Star Gala in Denver, which honored excellence in credit unions.
To learn more about Pima Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.pimafederal.org/.
