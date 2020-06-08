Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona surpassed 27,000 as of Monday, June 8, with another 789 new cases reported this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 3,154 of the state's 27,678 confirmed cases.
Oro Valley residents looking for more information on Proposition 480, which will appear on this year’s ballot, can tune into two informational meetings hosted by the town later this month.
In light of recent events that have taken our nation and the world over, Ben's Bells would like to reiterate the message to be kind to one another by asking each and every one of us to Stand Up for Kindness.
Fire crews are currently battling 2,000-acre-plus fires north of Tucson: the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains, and the Tortolita Fire in the Tortolita Mountains. Lightning storms caused both fires, which are being worsened by gusty weather and high temperatures.
