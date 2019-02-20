Jazzmin Cruising

The most popular attendee of the 2019 Cruise, BBQ & Blues Festival at the Oro Valley Marketplace was Jazzmin, who rode around in her Ferrari LaFerrari and soaked up the attention. The annual event brings together car enthusiasts from across the region for a day of live music, food and plenty of rides to peruse. 

More than 160 cars of various makes from several different eras were on display at the Oro Valley Marketplace as part of the 11th annual Cruise, BBQ & Blues Festival, hosted by the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance.

The primary draw of the day was the plethora of beautiful cars, though the festival included plenty of local beer and barbecue, with several bands playing on the main stage.

While some may consider the automobile a means of transportation, SAACA believes “that every aspect of an automobile is art,” from the headlights and the body of the car, to the seats and dashboard, “even each little screw and bolt holding the car together.”

