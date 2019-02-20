More than 160 cars of various makes from several different eras were on display at the Oro Valley Marketplace as part of the 11th annual Cruise, BBQ & Blues Festival, hosted by the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance.
The primary draw of the day was the plethora of beautiful cars, though the festival included plenty of local beer and barbecue, with several bands playing on the main stage.
While some may consider the automobile a means of transportation, SAACA believes “that every aspect of an automobile is art,” from the headlights and the body of the car, to the seats and dashboard, “even each little screw and bolt holding the car together.”
