A mental health check lead to a vehicle pursuit and aggravated assault on an officer in Pima County, according to information released by the Marana Police Department.
Just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, an MPD officer assisting the Pima County Sheriff’s Department approached 25-year-old Kyle Montgomery and a female passenger sitting in his vehicle at West Picture Rocks and North Sandario roads when the female fled into the desert.
Sheriff’s deputies were able to apprehend the woman, though Montgomery left the scene in his vehicle. Montgomery subsequently struck a marked MPD patrol vehicle as he exited a parking lot.
Montgomery reportedly pointed a firearm at two MPD officers out of his car window, as well as at a civilian in the area, before his car crashed into a fence area near West Ina Road and North Featherstone Trail, west of Interstate 10.
Montgomery then fled on foot with the firearm, leading to a multi-hour search in the area conducted by Marana Police, the Sheriff’s Department, members of the Pima County SWAT team, Department of Public Safety, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol and the National Park Service.
Montgomery was located at 5:15 p.m. by MPD officers near the intersection of East Prince Road and North Stone Avenue, leading to another short foot chase.
He was eventually located and apprehended by officers and deputies from the ATF, as well as HSI, Oro Valley Police Department and the PCSD.
Montgomery was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center on four counts of aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement, as well as prohibited possessor charges. No bond has been set.
