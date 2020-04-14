In case you missed the news today, here's everything we covered:
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona had reached 3,806 as of Tuesday, April 14, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had seen 685 of the state’s confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 131 people statewide, including 32 in Pima County, according to the state and county health department.
The Marana Unified School District expanded its free grab and go meal service to an additional 270 locations last week after more than a dozen bus routes were added to the program. The change, which went into effect last Thursday, April, 9, includes stops in several high density areas.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't just affected businesses and families, but how you will file your taxes. In addition to a new deadline, learn what tax system changes are taking place.
According to the Pima County Justice Court, evictions will continue during the coronavirus crisis, but each case will be evaluated individually.
