According to Northwest Fire District, a house fire on the northwest side of Tucson the night of Saturday, Dec. 29 resulted in one fatality.
At 11 p.m. on Saturday NWFD received multiple calls regarding a house fire in the 9100 block of North Rock Dove Place. According to a press release issued by the department, fire crews arrived on scene in six minutes and found the home “heavily involved in fire and reports of an adult male still inside.”
One adult woman who lived in the home was able to exit the home before first responders arrived, and was evaluated for smoke inhalation.
The district said in its release that firefighters “made an aggressive interior fire attack to locate the missing resident,” though the heat and smoke from the extensive fire made the operation difficult. The man was found in a hallway and was carried out of the house, though paramedics later declared him deceased on scene.
According to NWFD, nearly two dozen firefighters were needed to bring the blaze under control, which took roughly 40 minutes. The fire destroyed the home’s interior, but NWFD said a dollar loss is not immediately available, and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.
No firefighters were injured during the incident.
