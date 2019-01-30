The 16th annual Oro Valley Cup Golf Tournament takes place Friday morning, though registration is still open for any interested golfers. All funds from the event directly benefit Project Graduation, a graduation night party for high school seniors in the Amphi Public School District.
The 100 percent alcohol and drug free Project Grad has led to no graduation night related calls for the Oro Valley Police Department in the last 15 years—and more than 12,000 students have attended the events at Ironwood Ridge, Canyon del Oro and Amphi high schools. The tournament acts as Project Grad’s primary fundraising opportunity.
Major sponsors include Jersey Mike’s, CORE Construction, M3 Engineering, Oro Valley Optimist Club, Oro Valley Rotary, CPE Consultants, Edgenuity, Foundation Building Materials, Desert Springs Family Dentistry, Country Financial, Lisa Bayless-Long Realty, Breakthru Beverage and CBIZ.
Golf foursomes are $600 or $150 for individual golfers. Lunch and dinner are included. More information or registration details are available by contacting event chair Jim Miller at ovcup@yahoo.com or at (520) 400-3498. The Cup takes place Friday, Feb. 1 at the Oro Valley Recreation Center (10555 N. La Cañada Drive). Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
