In an effort to keep the citizenry involved in the comings and goings of town business, Oro Valley is utilizing technology to maintain access to public meetings.
The town is making use of its website to allow residents to watch meetings online, which is not a new service. Additionally, the town is hosting zoom video conferences which allow residents to make public comments.
To view the town’s upcoming meetings and agendas, click here.
As previously reported by Tucson Local Media, local community members are not happy with the changes, and believe the town should pause all business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One group, Preserve Vistoso, is fighting against the town’s use of technology-based meetings to handle the potential development of the now defunct Golf Club at Vistoso.
If you’re interested in submitting a written comment to the town council before a meeting, email mstandish@orovalleyaz.gov no later than 60 minutes before the public meeting. Other questions can be addressed to ask@orovalleyaz.gov or over the phone at 229-4711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.