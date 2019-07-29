In anticipation of more monsoon activity, Town of Marana will be handing out sandbags to Marana residents. The first sandbag distribution will be Tuesday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Sandbag distributions will be located at the yard of the Marana Operations Center (5100 W. Ina Road) and Marana Heritage River Park parking lot (12205 N Tangerine Farms Road).
"The Public Works Department provides services that are vital to our community’s health, safety, and comfort," said Public Works Director Mo El-Ali. "We provide this service to our community to help keep Marana residents safe."
There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle. Additional distribution dates will be added to the schedule based upon public demand and weather projections. For more information, please contact Public Works at (520)382-2536, or follow the Town of Marana on Facebook and Twitter.
