Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred announced today that the league has decided to suspend Spring Training games, and delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks “due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.”
The decision was made after a call with all 30 clubs and a consultation with the players association. MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to Clubs in the coming days.
The 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson have also been postponed indefinitely.
