At its Jan. 9 meeting, the Oro Valley Town Council unanimously approved the creation of a five-member Budget and Finance Commission. A similar group was created in 1999, known as the Finance and Bonds Committee.
The previous group was dissolved in 2010 because “separate ad hoc, citizen-based task forces could be formed as needed in the future to evaluate budget and finance-related topics,” according to council documents.
The council is reinstating a new commission now because the annual Strategic Planning and Budget Session begin soon, and council wants to have resident input at that time.
The commission members will serve staggered two- and three-year terms. They will be responsible for providing assessment and recommendations in regards to the town manager’s recommended budget and 10-Year Capital Improvement Plan, the annual Five-Year Financial Forecast, the annual financial audit and assisting in the selection of the town’s independent audit firm.
Mayor Joe Winfield said the members’ duties will be somewhat constrained, just as other commissions are. No matter what the commission members recommend, the town council has final decision on all financial matters.
Councilmember Rhonda Piña said the members should have financial management backgrounds because of the complexities of municipal finances and budgets. Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett said it should be clear that town staff are the qualified experts and the commission doesn’t replace their jobs, but provides constructive resident input. She called it a “community gut check.”
“In no way does the commission imply that our staff are not capable of providing that financial background, because they are capable of doing that forecasting,” Barrett said. “The purpose of the commission is to bring in that citizen input as we go along the process.”
Council member Bill Rodman suggested there be sunset provisions of two years on the commission, because it is a lot easier to not renew something than it is to dissolve something. Council member Steve Solomon added that the budget process is not done behind closed doors.
“The budget is not a secret document, it’s a public record worked on for a good six-plus months,” he said. “It’s put on the website, we have public hearings that citizens have access to, the budget process is a 100 percent open public process.”
Winfield told Tucson Local Media there has been more than enough people volunteering to fill vacancies in the town’s boards and commissions, especially this newly created one. This was a point of contention during a previous council meeting, where the council voted to limit members to two terms instead of a third on approval.
“This was an important issue during the election, the town’s finances, so there’s a girth of people out there who are anxious to serve on this particular commission,” Winfield said. “We won’t have any shortages.”
