On Wednesday, June 6, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the Safeway located at 7110 N. Oracle Road regarding a report of an armed robbery.
Upon arrival, deputies learned a male had entered the Safeway, walked over to the liquor section and put two bottles of liquor into his front pockets. The suspect left the store on foot and was confronted by a loss prevention officer who advised he was threatened by the suspect who stated, “Call the cops, I have a pistol, and if you don’t back off I’ll use it!” The suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot westbound.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5-feet 6-inches, 130 to 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue denim shorts and gray tennis shoes
PCSD Robbery/Assault Unit detectives have taken over the investigation, and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. Submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org
