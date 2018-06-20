The Old Glories that have traditionally hung outside Oro Valley veteran posts were retired into traditional triangles and put to rest under the midday sun as the military bugle melody “Taps” played in the background.
“The greatest significance of this flag lies in the influence it has in the hearts and minds of millions of people,” Catalina Elks Lodge member Gloria Cisneros said during their recent Flag Day ceremony on June 14.
Lodge members gather annually to honor the symbol of our nation and the veterans who dedicated their lives to protecting the freedom it represents, but there was an additional importance to this particular Flag Day ceremony. Bring the Wall, Inc., the nonprofit which brought a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall replica to Oro Valley back in March, donated more than $4,000 to Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans.
Bring the Wall, Inc. had a surplus of more than $8,000, after covering costs of bringing its replica, The Wall that Heals. The group split the funds between Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans and the Southern Arizona Veterans & First Responders Living Memorial fund.
Bring the Wall Treasurer Mimi Whittenborn said the group raised around $32,000 in five months from community donations and fundraisers to bring The Wall that Heals. It was a hectic process that reaped much more than the wall’s $24,000 price tag.
“When you see grown men cry, it touches your heart,” Whittenborn said as she fought back tears, remembering intimate moments she saw during the replica’s three-day stay in Oro Valley.
The memorial’s appearance in Oro Valley inspired students from Richard B. Wilson K-8 School to present Bring the Wall with an American flag adorned with their handprints. The flag will be framed and hung at the Catalina Elks Lodge.
Since 2002, Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans has teamed up with other veteran service organizations, such as The American Legion’s Oro Valley Post 132 and Auxiliary Unit 132 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 4, to help local vets. Chairman Cliff Wade said this donation will go towards “giving guys a hand” through their Veterans in Need program.
The program assists vets with anything from clothing to bicycles—and even security deposits for an apartment. Last year, Veterans Serving Veterans spent about $20,000 on this program, averaging $200 per veteran.
Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans board member Onita Davis, also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 132, began working for the association nine years ago as a clothing-store volunteer.
“Our mission is that people will never forget our veterans and their service provided to our nation,” Davis said. “We let them know their service is greatly appreciated and that if they’re in need, we can help them.”
Davis truly understands the sacrifices soldiers have made because she’s married to one. Her husband, Ed Davis, first vice commander of Post 132, joined the Navy nine months after his best friend, Cpl. Joseph W. Barillo, was killed in Quang Tri, Vietnam.
When Ed volunteered at the replica monument in Oro Valley and saw Barillo’s name, it brought back memories of hunting together in their upstate New York town, swimming at the community pool and sharing future aspirations. But Ed was soon overcome by the feelings of loss for his closest childhood schoolmate, one of the 58,195 names of fallen Vietnam soldiers on the Memorial Wall.
“Joe was just an average kid from America with a great future ahead of him, a future that didn’t last past his 20th birthday,” Ed said. “He wasn’t able to live his life, but I was.”
Tori Tom is a University of Arizona journalism student and Tucson Local Media intern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.