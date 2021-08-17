Pima County has released a list of roads affected by recent flooding.
As of Tuesday morning, here the areas where drivers should be on alert:
Road closed
- Sierrita Mountain Road north of Hilltop Road
- Silverbell Rd west of Cocio Road
Use caution
- Sandario Rd north of Picture Rocks
- Sandario Rd south of Emigh Road
- Camino Verde north of Old Ajo Highway
- Camino Verde north of Valencia Road
- Camino Verde south of Ajo Highway
- Camino Verde South of Of Valencia Road
