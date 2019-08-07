All roles are up for grabs in The Oro Valley Theatre Company’s 2019-2020 season, and auditions take place next week.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 14 and 15, the theater company will set up shop at the Sunset Room of the Oro Valley Community Center (10555 N. La Cañada Drive) from 6 to 9 p.m. to host auditions for "Some Enchanted Evening - The Songs of Roger Hammerstein," which will run Nov. 13 and 21 at Tohono Chul Park.
Participants are asked to prepare to sing a song from one of the following shows: “Oklahoma,” “Sound of Music,” “The Kind and I” or “South Pacific.” No appointments are necessary. An accompanist will be present.
The company will host auditions for "Witness for Prosecution" by Agatha Christie and "Barefoot in the Park" by Neil Simon this Saturday, Aug. 10. Prepare to read from the script of the show(s) you are interested in, or if you prefer, prepare a two minute monologue. Scripts will be available at the audition.
Contact The Oro Valley Theatre Company with questions at ovtheatrecompany@gmail.com or leave a message at 505-1856.
