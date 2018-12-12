Oro Valley Town Manager Mary Jacobs told residents conducting a public poll for road improvements is not something the town government usually does, but the intersection of North La Cañada and West Moore roads is an exception.
Psomas, an engineering consultant firm, and town engineer Paul Keesler each conducted independent studies of the intersection and both came to the same conclusion: A roundabout, rather than a traffic signal, should replace the four-way stop to solve the intersection’s traffic congestion and risk of serious collisions.
“Since there was a fair balance in terms of which of these two solutions could be applied to that intersection, there was really an opportunity to find out if there was a community preference,” Jacobs said at a public meeting held in the council chambers last Monday evening.
However, that opportunity yielded complicating results. Out of the 1,646 people who responded to an online survey sent out last week, there was a near 50/50 split: 820 voted in favor of the roundabout and 764 for the signal. Jacobs said she was willing to make either decision, but wanted to hold one more public meeting before finalizing her choice. She said she would announce the final decision within a week or two via social media.
There are two schools near the intersection: Leman Academy just south on La Cañada, and Innovation Academy just northwest of the intersection on Desert Fairway Drive.
Keesler explained his recommendation to the audience, citing data from national organizations that show roundabouts as a safer alternative to traffic signals.
“The roundabout, from a vehicular movement standpoint, does actually move cars through quicker and easier than a traffic signal,” he said.
The design forces cars to slow down to about 15 to 20 mph. Every car also travels in the same direction in a roundabout, which eliminates the possibility for head-on collisions and t-bone collisions. Keesler proposed a single lane roundabout, which means there will be no merging within the circle. On any given side of the intersection, there will be two lanes. The right lane is for people strictly turning right away from the intersection and onto the perpendicular road. Those cars have an unobstructed lane to make their turn, and would only have to yield when a pedestrian is in the crosswalk. The left lane would move around the circle in a single file, so no car would be at risk of cutting off another in the process of making their turn.
If there’s an accident, Keesler said it’s going to be “glancing.” Statistics show that roundabouts also reduce vehicular/pedestrian collisions, which he attributes to the lower speeds.
However, traffic signals do force cars to yield for pedestrians. The queuing noises of a traffic signal also help the visually-impaired know when it’s safe to cross the street.
If the roundabout is chosen, Keesler wants to raise the pedestrian crossing areas and create a speed table so that cars will have to slow down, or risk damaging their own vehicle. In these crossing areas, he wants to put rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFB) that flash yellow and red lights when pedestrians are in the crosswalk. These lights are pedestrian-activated by a button within reach, and a second button within the middle of the four lane road so the pedestrian could stop in the center and not block all four lanes of continuous traffic.
Keesler said the roundabout would be very bicycle-friendly, because traffic will be moving at bicycle speeds. However, if a cyclist approaches the intersection and doesn’t feel confident engaging with it, there will be escape ramps at each point of entry allowing cyclists to use the multi-use paths or travel as a pedestrian.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Federal Highway Administration reported that overall, roundabouts contributed a 37 percent reduction in collisions, a 75 percent reduction in injury collisions, a 90 percent reduction in fatalities and a 40 percent reduction in pedestrian collisions.
“The reason this number is so high, is because the speeds are so low,” Keesler said.
Referencing the roundabout on West Hardy Road and North Northern Avenue as an example, Keesler said since it was built in 2010 there have been 25 accidents in 8 years, no injuries and no fatalities. He said the Oro Valley community was split during that decision, too, but after the installation he said it’s been functioning very well.
A few residents at the meeting said it’s not a fair comparison because the traffic at La Cañada and Moore is much heavier than at Hardy and Northern.
About 8,000 vehicles travel through the La Cañada and Moore intersection every day. According to the studies of this intersection, traffic moves predominately south in the morning rush hour, with some traffic travelling north, typically parents driving their kids to school.
Bethany Papajohn, principal of the Leman Academy, asked for a school zone designation in the area a year ago, but it was denied because a warrant study conducted by the town showed there weren’t enough students enrolled to approve such a measure. At the meeting, Papajohn said it is the school’s official position that a traffic signal be installed in the intersection.
She said a signal would be better because it would create breaks in traffic where kids could cross safely. Since a roundabout causes continual traffic flow, there is no break.
Keesler said her idea that signals create breaks doesn’t apply in this case. The predominant traffic flow in the morning hour rush is south, so when a traffic light turns red for the people southbound coming from the north, the people from the east and west will be filling in that gap and going south anyway.
“It’s a fallacy to think the light is going to solve her problem,” Keesler said. “She has a problem, we know she has a problem, we have to address her problem separately and distinctly.”
Papajohn said their enrollment has grown from 650 and is expected to reach 950 by next year.
“We do not have buses, and that is in a window of time 1,000 people coming and going,” she said. “We have extended the window of time for drop off to one hour, just to alleviate traffic on La Cañada. I feel we’ve done our part, I don’t feel like we’ve been heard. Now we’re growing. This year 950, the year 2021, 1,200 and I don’t think that a roundabout will hold that capacity that the morning rush will have.”
After the meeting, Keesler said that he didn’t know Leman Academy’s population had grown so much in the year since Papajohn reached out. He said he wanted a school zone to be established there, but he couldn’t approve it because of the warrant study’s results.
“So now that we have more students, I’m going to run that study again. Any time she has an increase in students, we will run that study,” he said.
It would cost about $1 million to build the roundabout, and about $700,000 to build the signal. Jacobs added that signals have continuous maintenance, updates and electricity costs that roundabouts do not have.
“The cost for this intersection improvement is paid for by impact fees,” Jacobs said. “Those fees that every new home pays for one-time infrastructure improvements are designed to improve capacity, so in other words, growth paying for growth-necessary infrastructure.”
Some residents had concerns about the high volume of cars that could be coming through the intersection with housing developments happening in Oro Valley. Keesler said that’s been accounted for already.
“[Psomas] looked at the volume today, but also did a four percent increase per year for 10 years,” he said. “So they’ve accounted for much more traffic coming through that intersection for the new development.”
Constructing a roundabout in the area would take about 14 months, while a traffic signal would take close to a year.
“Either through the roundabout or the signal there will be restrictions,” Keesler said. “For the signal, generally lane restrictions, for the roundabout there will be bypasses.”
Jacobs added that both options are still in the design phase, and not at all set in stone. The town will have to pay an engineer to actually design a roundabout or a traffic signal.
If they go with the roundabout, Keesler said they would make sure that larger trucks and emergency vehicles could safely maneuver through the circle.
The town is deciding to act on this road project now because there have been issues with cars running the four-way stop sign, according to Keesler. Although Jacobs’ decision will be coming soon, the design and bidding process for this road work will take at least four months, possibly more.
“I’ve seen it myself, personally, somebody blowing through a stop sign,” Keesler said. “People run stop signs, predominantly northbound. They’re oversized, I don’t know how you can miss it coming into that intersection, but people do. So it needed to be addressed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.