Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona surpassed 20K as of Monday, June 1, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 2,382 of the state's 20,123 confirmed cases.
If you were expecting a few summer celebrations this year in the form of Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance’s legendary food and drink fests, prepare to be disappointed. The nonprofit announced the cancellation of the Tucson 23 Mexican Food Festival, World Margarita Challenge, Southern Arizona Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge, and a slew of concerts.
Families looking to keep their children fed with the help of local school pantries recently received support in the form of a $25,000 grant from Fry’s Food Stores to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
From the Arizona State University Cronkite School of Journalism: Despite promising trends last week, the Navajo Department of Health reported a spike in COVID-19 cases Monday, with 98 new cases and five additional deaths.
