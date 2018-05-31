First and foremost, do you love the house that you are living in? If so, continue to love and care for the property that brings you joy, peace and satisfaction. If the exterior or interior is a bit overwhelming to maintain, downsizing may not be the answer. The answer could simply be that you need a landscaper periodically or a house cleaning service once or twice a month to assist with those chores that are cumbersome and a thorn in the side.
If the house you are living in does not provide you those three components, start going to open houses. There is no obligation stepping into an open house. If the real estate agent is professional, she or he will not pressure you for personal information. Open houses can be a great way to look at new construction and different floor plans that may bring a spark to your life. Open houses are not just on Sunday. Check Realtor.com for postings of open houses during the week. You may find that during the week open houses provide a more personal experience.
When talking with real estate agents, respect their time and knowledge. They are the expert in the industry and have valuable information regarding pricing in the area, financing and resources for many things. Full-time agents are your best resource for real estate matters. A full-time agent may provide you the expertise you need. There are full-time agents that work alone, with an assistant and as part of a team. You will need to decide how much contact you would like with your agent. If he or she has a team, you may be working with several people. It all depends on the type of service you would like.
Do not be shy about asking the agent to send you listings. Zillow is the top site the public looks at. However, Zillow’s information is sometimes inaccurate. They do not feed the information from the Tucson Association of Realtors website or Realtor.com directly.
On the buying side, again, make sure that your agent has expertise in the transaction with good negotiating skills and resources for inspections. These two components are critical for your purchase to be successful. Take your time in purchasing and do not feel pressured by an agent to sign. If the house is right for you, you will know. If it is not, move on. It is a waste of time for all involved to put in an offer when you are settling for a purchase and then decide it’s not the right house.
In being shown properties, be mindful of the time you spend in each home. Focus on the house and not the décor as much.
Whether selling or buying, identify what your intention is directly to an agent and move forward with that intention. If your intention changes in the course of the process, engage a conversation with your agent to determine your next step. Remember intention is everything. Make it pure and life energizing.
Deborah Van De Putte is a full time Realtor with Engel & Völkers working in the Foothills, Oro Valley and Marana. Contact her at 282-1111 or at deborah.vandeputte@evusa.com.
