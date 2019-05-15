The members of the Auxiliary Unit are asking that everyone wear a poppy in observance of Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.
The red poppy is a powerful symbol of remembrance of the service and sacrifice of those who died in service to our nation. Members of The American Legion Auxiliary have been helping the nation to remember by distributing the remembrance poppy to the public for one hundred years. That tradition continues as members of the Oro Valley Auxiliary Unit 132 faithfully distribute poppies throughout the local community.
The poppy is a source of financial and therapeutic benefit to the hospitalized and disabled veterans who construct them by hand, as well as benefiting thousands of other veterans and their families by the donations received from poppy distributions.
Wear a red remembrance poppy during the Memorial Day weekend and please consider making a donation to the Oro Valley Unit’s poppy fund. All donations are for the care and assistance of local veterans in need. The unit will distribute Poppies May 24 through 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, in front of the Fry’s Food Stores in Oro Valley.
Stop by, say hello and get your poppy.
Onita Davis is a founding member and past president of the American Legion Oro Valley Auxiliary Unit 132 and currently serves at the treasurer and membership director. Contact her at 229-1064 or at ovunit132@gmail.com.
